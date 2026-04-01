Go Local FXBG 50/50 Raffle - 4-1-26

About this raffle
A quick and easy way to get in the game.
You’ll be entered into:
👉 The 50/50 raffle
👉 ALL bonus prize drawings (AirPods, beer sign, gift card, shirt)
Every ticket helps us launch our Youth Internship Program this summer and create real opportunities for local students.
This is where most people land — and for good reason.
👉 More chances to win
👉 Bigger impact for local students
👉 Better value per ticket
You’re entered into:
🎟️ 50/50 raffle
🎁 ALL bonus prizes (AirPods, lighted beer sign, Galvin’s gift card, Go Local shirt)
Help us build something real for the next generation.
Don’t count tickets… just stretch your arms out and we’ll hook you up.
👉 Maximum chances to win
👉 Maximum impact
👉 The most fun way to play
You’re going ALL IN on:
🎟️ 50/50 raffle
🎁 ALL bonus prizes
This is how you show up for the community in a big way.
Not here for the tickets? No problem.
This option is for anyone who simply wants to support what we’re building.
Every contribution helps us launch our Youth Internship Program and create real opportunities for local students this summer.
👉 You’ll still be entered into:
🎁 All bonus prize drawings
Give what feels right — every dollar makes a difference.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!