GO STAG
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GO STAG

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GO STAG

About this event

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GO STAG - Men's Pickleball Tournament ($300 cash prize)

4600 Merlot Ave

Grapevine, TX 76051, USA

Add a donation for GO STAG

$

Amateur Compete Ticket - 2 Players
$100

Tournament entry - Full event access - 2 Goodie bags - Food/Drinks (DUPR 3.4 and below. If you don't know what a DUPR is this is your ticket).

Pro Compete Ticket - 2 Players
$100

Tournament entry - Full event access - 2 Goodie bags - Food/Drinks (DUPR 3.5 and above)

Single Player - Amateur Compete Ticket
$50

Tournament entry - Full event access - 1 Goodie bag - Food/Drinks (DUPR 3.4 and below. If you don't know what a DUPR is this is your ticket). You will be paired with one other player.

Single Player - Pro Compete Ticket
$50

Tournament entry - Full event access - 1 Goodie bag - Food/Drinks (DUPR 3.5 and above)

Spectator Ticket
Free

Full event access - Food/Drinks


Title Sponsor
$7,500

• Event presented by your brand
• 3–4 minute speaking opportunity
• Goodie bag insert priority
• Championship Court presented by your brand
• Premium banner placement
• Logo on goodie bag
• Dedicated social media feature
• Featured email promotion
• 2 teams entered into tournament
• Dedicated sponsor table
• MC mentions throughout event
• Branded raffle spotlight

Gold Sponsor
$3,500

• Logo on event marketing
• 1 team tournament entry
• Sponsor booth/table
• Logo placement in goodie bag
• Social media feature
• MC shoutouts throughout event

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

• Logo on signage
• Goodie bag insert
• Sponsor booth space
• MC recognition
• Brand mention during raffle

Raffle Sponsor
Free

• Opportunity to provide raffle prize

• Brand mentioned during raffle announcement
• Logo displayed during giveaway

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