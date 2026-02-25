GO STAG - Men's Pickleball Tournament ($300 cash prize)

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About this event
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Tournament entry - Full event access - 2 Goodie bags - Food/Drinks (DUPR 3.4 and below. If you don't know what a DUPR is this is your ticket).
Tournament entry - Full event access - 2 Goodie bags - Food/Drinks (DUPR 3.5 and above)
Tournament entry - Full event access - 1 Goodie bag - Food/Drinks (DUPR 3.4 and below. If you don't know what a DUPR is this is your ticket). You will be paired with one other player.
Tournament entry - Full event access - 1 Goodie bag - Food/Drinks (DUPR 3.5 and above)
Full event access - Food/Drinks
• Event presented by your brand
• 3–4 minute speaking opportunity
• Goodie bag insert priority
• Championship Court presented by your brand
• Premium banner placement
• Logo on goodie bag
• Dedicated social media feature
• Featured email promotion
• 2 teams entered into tournament
• Dedicated sponsor table
• MC mentions throughout event
• Branded raffle spotlight
• Logo on event marketing
• 1 team tournament entry
• Sponsor booth/table
• Logo placement in goodie bag
• Social media feature
• MC shoutouts throughout event
• Logo on signage
• Goodie bag insert
• Sponsor booth space
• MC recognition
• Brand mention during raffle
• Opportunity to provide raffle prize
• Brand mentioned during raffle announcement
• Logo displayed during giveaway
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