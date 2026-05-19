GO Trip to Tanzania

Interested in learning more?

We will be hosting a Mission Trip Q&A Zoom Call on July for anyone interested in attending, supporting, or learning more about the vision for this trip.





During the call, we will share details about the mission, what to expect while in Tanzania, fundraising opportunities, travel logistics, testimonies from previous trips, and answer any questions you may have.





If you would like to participate in the Zoom call, please fill out the inquiry form below. Filling out the form allows us to organize the group and send you the Zoom information as details become available.





At this time, final trip costs are not yet available. Completing the form is simply an expression of interest in potentially attending and helping support the mission. It is not a full commitment.