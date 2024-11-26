2025 GOABA Chapter Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Full Professional: This category includes individuals certified as
a Florida CBA, BCaBA, BCBA, or BCBA-D. Members in this
category are FABA members and may nominate and vote for
Executive Officers as well as propose and vote on amendments to
the chapter’s bylaws. Members in this
category may also run for elected positions.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Paraprofessional: This category includes Registered Behavior
Technicians (RBTs), direct care staff, paraprofessional staff who
spend the majority of their working time implementing behavior
programs and/or strategies. Members in this category are FABA
members and may nominate and vote for Executive Officers as well
as propose and vote on amendments to the chapter’s bylaws. Members in this category may also run for elected positions.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Limited Professional: This category includes any degree-
holding person employed full- or part-time, including professionals
with licenses and/or credentials other than those provided by the
BACB. This includes, but is not limited to Speech Therapists,
Occupational Therapists, Licensed Mental Health Counselors,
Social Workers and other similar professions. Members in this
category are nonvoting. Members in this category may run for
elected positions if they are an active FABA member, except for
President and Vice President.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing