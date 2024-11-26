2025 GOABA Chapter Membership

Limited Professional: This category includes any degree-

holding person employed full- or part-time, including professionals

with licenses and/or credentials other than those provided by the

BACB. This includes, but is not limited to Speech Therapists,

Occupational Therapists, Licensed Mental Health Counselors,

Social Workers and other similar professions. Members in this

category are nonvoting. Members in this category may run for

elected positions if they are an active FABA member, except for

President and Vice President.