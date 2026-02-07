Goal Setting with Shannon

Hosted by
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. You will receive the link to join live as well as receive our downloadable goal setting worksheets to help you plan and execute!
Grab a pen and notepad because you won’t wanna miss taking notes to help set up your 2026 for financial and personal success!
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Plus you’ll enjoy a private 1:1 session to personally ask Attorney Ligon questions on your goals and plans. Normally a $499 value.
