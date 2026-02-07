Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation

Hosted by

Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation

About this event

Goal Setting with Shannon

Goal Setter- General Asmission
$24

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. You will receive the link to join live as well as receive our downloadable goal setting worksheets to help you plan and execute!


Grab a pen and notepad because you won’t wanna miss taking notes to help set up your 2026 for financial and personal success!

Goal Setter VIP + 1:1 Session
$140

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Plus you’ll enjoy a private 1:1 session to personally ask Attorney Ligon questions on your goals and plans. Normally a $499 value.


You will receive the link to join live as well as our goal setting worksheets to help you plan and execute. Grab a pen and notepad because you won’t wanna miss taking notes to help set up your 2026 for financial and personal success!

Add a donation for Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!