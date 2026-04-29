Goalie Clinic Mondays

About this event
Goalie Instructor: Defending The Crease
Goalie Instructor: Defending The Crease
Goalie Instructor: Defending The Crease
Goalie Instructor: Defending The Crease
Goalie Instructor: Defending The Crease
Goalie Instructor: Defending The Crease
Goalie Instructor: Defending The Crease
Goalie Instructor: Defending The Crease
Goalie Instructor: Defending The Crease
Goalie Instructor: Defending The Crease
Goalie Instructor: Defending The Crease
Goalie Instructor: Defending The Crease
Registration for all 6 Monday Goalie Clinic Sessions - I understand that no refunds will be issued in the event that a session is missed.
Registration for all 6 Monday Goalie Clinic Sessions - I understand that no refunds will be issued in the event that a session is missed.
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