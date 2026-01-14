Rally Club Raffle

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Rally Club Raffle

About this raffle

Spring Sports GOLDSTRONG Raffle 2026

Hope Ticket
$5

This option grants you 1 ticket in support of the Catholic Rally Club's Goldstrong Raffle.


Faith Ticket
$10
This includes 3 tickets

This option grants you 3 tickets in support of the Catholic Rally Club's Goldstrong Raffle.

Love Ticket
$20
This includes 8 tickets

This option grants you 8 tickets in support of the Catholic Rally Club's Goldstrong Raffle.

Goldstrong Ticket
$50
This includes 18 tickets

This option grants you 18 tickets in support of the Catholic Rally Club's Goldstrong Raffle.

RALLY ON Ticket
$100
This includes 40 tickets

This option grants you 40 tickets in support of the Catholic Rally Club's Goldstrong Raffle.

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