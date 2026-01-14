Spring Sports GOLDSTRONG Raffle 2026

About this raffle
This option grants you 1 ticket in support of the Catholic Rally Club's Goldstrong Raffle.
This option grants you 3 tickets in support of the Catholic Rally Club's Goldstrong Raffle.
This option grants you 8 tickets in support of the Catholic Rally Club's Goldstrong Raffle.
This option grants you 18 tickets in support of the Catholic Rally Club's Goldstrong Raffle.
This option grants you 40 tickets in support of the Catholic Rally Club's Goldstrong Raffle.
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