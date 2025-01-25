Goat Couture™ '25 - Contestants

Please add this ticket to your order if you'll be borrowing a costume from one of our talented designers!
Country Stars
$25
Saddle up and shine! This category is all about channeling your inner country music legend. Dress your goat as a famous singer, iconic performer, or stage-ready sensation inspired by the world of country music. Whether you're going full rhinestone cowboy or red-carpet-ready like Dolly, it’s time to bring the honky-tonk to the runway!
Haute Couture meets Goat Couture
$25
For this one, it’s the humans’ time to strut! In our only human-only category, local fashion lovers don goat horns and walk the runway in fabulous looks from area boutiques. It’s high fashion with a twist—where horns meet haute, and the spotlight shifts from hooves to heels.
Barbie & Friends
$25
Life in plastic—it’s goat-tastic! In this glamorous category, goats step into the world of Barbie, Ken, and their iconic crew. From Dreamhouse chic to career queen couture, this is your chance to turn your goat into a living doll. Think pink, think sparkle, think runway-ready!
Hometown Heroes (invitation only)
$25
Honoring the everyday champions who make our community shine—this invitation-only category celebrates first responders, teachers, veterans, and other local heroes. Goats will be dressed in tribute to the real-life role models who inspire and uplift us all. It's a heartfelt salute, Goat Couture-style!
FFA Competition (invitation only)
$25
Rooted in tradition and bursting with creativity, this category is just for our local FFA students. Watch as these future agricultural leaders showcase their showmanship, style, and school spirit—one goat at a time! From barnyard to runway, these young stars know how to bleat the competition.
Under the Sea
$25
Dive into the deep blue and let your creativity make waves! In this category, goats take on aquatic-inspired looks—from mermaids and sea creatures to sailors, surfers, and ocean royalty. Whether you're channeling Atlantis or Bikini Bottom, it’s time to make a splash on the runway!
Out of This World (space-themed)
$25
Suit up for a style mission across the stars! In this celestial category, goats go galactic with looks inspired by aliens, astronauts, UFOs, and space-age glam. Whether it’s moon boots or Martian chic, these runway looks are sure to launch Goat Couture into another dimension.
