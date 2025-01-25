Goat Couture™ '25 - Sponsors

INCLUDES:
• VIP Air Conditioned Box (up to 10 seats),
• Banner on front of stage (4′ x 6′),
• Inclusion in Goat Couture ’25 Press Releases (sponsor by August 1, 2025),
• One 8′ Booth in the A/C Hall,
• Logo displayed on site signage the day of event (sponsor by August 1, 2025),
• Reciprocal link from https://www.GoatCouture.org,
• Logo on Step & Repeat banner (sponsor by August 1, 2025),
• Logo included in event information materials (sponsor by August 1, 2025),
• Recognition by Emcee from stage,
• Logo on Goat Couture website for one (1) year,
• Included in Century News Thank-You ad,
• Logo in Goat Couture ads, website and social media campaigns,
• VIP Admission Tickets - Ten (10) in VIP A/C Box
Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
INCLUDES:
• Inclusion in Goat Couture ’25 Press Releases (sponsor by August 1, 2025),
• One 8′ Booth in the A/C Hall,
• Logo displayed on site signage the day of event (sponsor by August 1, 2025),
• Reciprocal link from https://www.GoatCouture.org,
• Logo on Step & Repeat banner (sponsor by August 1, 2025),
• Banner on back arena railing (shared banner per level),
• Logo included in event information materials (sponsor by August 1, 2025),
• Recognition by Emcee from stage,
• Logo on Goat Couture website for one (1) year,
• Included in Century News Thank-You ad,
• Logo in Goat Couture ads, website and social media campaigns,
• VIP Admission Tickets - Four (4)
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
INCLUDES:
• One 8′ Booth in the A/C Hall,
• Logo displayed on site signage the day of event (sponsor by August 1, 2025),
• Reciprocal link from https://www.GoatCouture.org,
• Logo on Step & Repeat banner (sponsor by August 1, 2025),
• Banner on back arena railing (shared banner per level),
• Logo included in event information materials (sponsor by August 1, 2025),
• Recognition by Emcee from stage,
• Logo on Goat Couture website for one (1) year,
• Included in Century News Thank-You ad,
• Logo in Goat Couture ads, website and social media campaigns,
• VIP Admission Tickets - Two (2)
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
INCLUDES:
• Banner on back arena railing (shared banner per level),
• Logo included in event information materials (sponsor by August 1, 2025),
• Recognition by Emcee from stage,
• Logo on Goat Couture website for one (1) year,
• Included in Century News Thank-You ad,
• Logo in Goat Couture ads, website and social media campaigns,
• General Admission Tickets - Four (4)
Bronze Sponsor
$500
INCLUDES:
• Included in Century News Thank-You ad,
• Logo in Goat Couture ads, website and social media campaigns,
• General Admission Tickets - Four (4)
Sponsor a Goat
$250
We will announce your sponsorship while the goat(s) you sponsor are modeling for the judges and spectators. Includes two (2) General Admission tickets. Note: person walking the goat receives any prize awarded!
