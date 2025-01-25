eventClosed

Goat Couture™ '25 - Sponsors

1042 Event Center Dr

Dripping Springs, TX 78620, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
INCLUDES: • VIP Air Conditioned Box (up to 10 seats), • Banner on front of stage (4′ x 6′), • Inclusion in Goat Couture ’25 Press Releases (sponsor by August 1, 2025), • One 8′ Booth in the A/C Hall, • Logo displayed on site signage the day of event (sponsor by August 1, 2025), • Reciprocal link from https://www.GoatCouture.org, • Logo on Step & Repeat banner (sponsor by August 1, 2025), • Logo included in event information materials (sponsor by August 1, 2025), • Recognition by Emcee from stage, • Logo on Goat Couture website for one (1) year, • Included in Century News Thank-You ad, • Logo in Goat Couture ads, website and social media campaigns, • VIP Admission Tickets - Ten (10) in VIP A/C Box
Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
INCLUDES: • Inclusion in Goat Couture ’25 Press Releases (sponsor by August 1, 2025), • One 8′ Booth in the A/C Hall, • Logo displayed on site signage the day of event (sponsor by August 1, 2025), • Reciprocal link from https://www.GoatCouture.org, • Logo on Step & Repeat banner (sponsor by August 1, 2025), • Banner on back arena railing (shared banner per level), • Logo included in event information materials (sponsor by August 1, 2025), • Recognition by Emcee from stage, • Logo on Goat Couture website for one (1) year,
• Included in Century News Thank-You ad, • Logo in Goat Couture ads, website and social media campaigns, • VIP Admission Tickets - Four (4)
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
INCLUDES: • One 8′ Booth in the A/C Hall, • Logo displayed on site signage the day of event (sponsor by August 1, 2025), • Reciprocal link from https://www.GoatCouture.org, • Logo on Step & Repeat banner (sponsor by August 1, 2025), • Banner on back arena railing (shared banner per level), • Logo included in event information materials (sponsor by August 1, 2025), • Recognition by Emcee from stage, • Logo on Goat Couture website for one (1) year, • Included in Century News Thank-You ad, • Logo in Goat Couture ads, website and social media campaigns, • VIP Admission Tickets - Two (2)
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
INCLUDES: • Banner on back arena railing (shared banner per level), • Logo included in event information materials (sponsor by August 1, 2025), • Recognition by Emcee from stage, • Logo on Goat Couture website for one (1) year, • Included in Century News Thank-You ad, • Logo in Goat Couture ads, website and social media campaigns, • General Admission Tickets - Four (4)
Bronze Sponsor
$500
INCLUDES: • Included in Century News Thank-You ad, • Logo in Goat Couture ads, website and social media campaigns, • General Admission Tickets - Four (4)
Sponsor a Goat
$250
We will announce your sponsorship while the goat(s) you sponsor are modeling for the judges and spectators. Includes two (2) General Admission tickets. Note: person walking the goat receives any prize awarded!

