Goathouse Refuge
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Goathouse Refuge

About this event

Sales closed

Goathouse Refuge's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

405 Goathouse Road, Pittsboro, NC 27312

16.5" 18 Karat Italian Gold Necklace item
16.5" 18 Karat Italian Gold Necklace item
16.5" 18 Karat Italian Gold Necklace item
16.5" 18 Karat Italian Gold Necklace
$2,000

Starting bid

Exquisite 18K Italian Gold Necklace

Stunning 16.5" necklace, originally purchased in Florence, Italy. Crafted from 18-karat gold and weighing a substantial 0.63 oz, this piece exemplifies world-renowned Italian goldsmithing. it has been barely worn and in excellent condition.

"The Card Players" item
"The Card Players" item
"The Card Players" item
"The Card Players"
$250

Starting bid

This 19th-century Hungarian oil painting on canvas captures a classic genre scene in the tradition of Central European realism. While unsigned, the work is executed in the distinct style of Pál Böhm (often referred to as Pat Bolm, 1835–1905), a noted Hungarian painter celebrated for his depictions of rural life and folk scenes. 

Oil on canvas 

19th century, Hungary

Painting 19' x 25"  Frame 25" x 31"

"Concocting a little Intrigue" item
"Concocting a little Intrigue" item
"Concocting a little Intrigue" item
"Concocting a little Intrigue"
$250

Starting bid

This charming 19th-century French oil painting on board captures a moment of quiet, conspiratorial storytelling. Titled "Concocting a Little Intrigue," the work is a classic example of European genre painting, focusing on the intimate social interactions and fashion of the era. The piece is signed J. Xandra, an artist associated with refined, narrative-driven scenes of 19th-century life. 

Oil  on board

19th century, France

Signed J. xandra

Painting 17" x 25"  Frame 20" x 28"

Personalized Pet Portrait item
Personalized Pet Portrait item
Personalized Pet Portrait
$200

Starting bid

Personalized Gouache Pet Portrait

Commission a stunning 9" x 12" matted portrait of your pet by Andreana Assimos. Using the medium of gouache for a rich, illustrative finish, Andreana will transform your favorite pet photo into a beautiful work of art.

Andreana Assimos is a local Durham artist with big love for all furry babies. She paints high quality portraits with gouache and mattes them herself.

The Goathouse Show Costume 1 item
The Goathouse Show Costume 1
$200

Starting bid

Cinzia Fiaschi: 2005 Live Show Sketch

An authentic 18" x 24" mixed-media preparatory work from Cinzia Fiaschi’s 2005 costume art show. This piece offers a unique opportunity to own an original sketch from one of the Refuge's most creative historical events. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.

Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.

The Goathouse Show Costume 2 item
The Goathouse Show Costume 2
$200

Starting bid

Cinzia Fiaschi: 2005 Live Show Sketch

An authentic 18" x 24" mixed-media preparatory work from Cinzia Fiaschi’s 2005 costume art show. This piece offers a unique opportunity to own an original sketch from one of the Refuge's most creative historical events. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.

Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.

The Goathouse Show Costume 3 item
The Goathouse Show Costume 3
$200

Starting bid

Cinzia Fiaschi: 2005 Live Show Sketch

An authentic 18" x 24" mixed-media preparatory work from Cinzia Fiaschi’s 2005 costume art show. This piece offers a unique opportunity to own an original sketch from one of the Refuge's most creative historical events. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.

Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.

The Goathouse Show Costume 4 item
The Goathouse Show Costume 4
$200

Starting bid

Cinzia Fiaschi: 2005 Live Show Sketch

An authentic 18" x 24" mixed-media preparatory work from Cinzia Fiaschi’s 2005 costume art show. This piece offers a unique opportunity to own an original sketch from one of the Refuge's most creative historical events. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.

Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.

Set of 1 Coffee and Two Side Tables item
Set of 1 Coffee and Two Side Tables item
Set of 1 Coffee and Two Side Tables item
Set of 1 Coffee and Two Side Tables
$200

Starting bid

Traditional 3-Piece Living Room Table Collection

A complete set featuring one large coffee table and two matching end tables.

  • Coffee Table: 54”W x 34”D x 20”H
  • Side Tables: 25”W x 34”D x 25”H
  • Logistics: Local pick-up required in Siler City, NC.
T-Shirt Sketch item
T-Shirt Sketch item
T-Shirt Sketch
$175

Starting bid

Cinzia Fiaschi Original: 2011 Refuge Series

Part of a special 2011 collection curated for the Goathouse Refuge, this 13" x 19" mixed-media piece combines texture and movement to create a captivating visual story. This unframed original is perfect for collectors looking to add a touch of modern artistry to their home. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.

Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.

Studio Per Rosa item
Studio Per Rosa item
Studio Per Rosa
$175

Starting bid

Cinzia Fiaschi Original: 2011 Refuge Series

Part of a special 2011 collection curated for the Goathouse Refuge, this 13" x 19" mixed-media piece combines texture and movement to create a captivating visual story. This unframed original is perfect for collectors looking to add a touch of modern artistry to their home. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.

Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.

Studio Per Erin item
Studio Per Erin item
Studio Per Erin
$175

Starting bid

Cinzia Fiaschi Original: 2011 Refuge Series

Part of a special 2011 collection curated for the Goathouse Refuge, this 13" x 19" mixed-media piece combines texture and movement to create a captivating visual story. This unframed original is perfect for collectors looking to add a touch of modern artistry to their home. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.

Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.

Studio Per Pan & Cecilia item
Studio Per Pan & Cecilia item
Studio Per Pan & Cecilia
$175

Starting bid

Cinzia Fiaschi Original: 2011 Refuge Series

Part of a special 2011 collection curated for the Goathouse Refuge, this 13" x 19" mixed-media piece combines texture and movement to create a captivating visual story. This unframed original is perfect for collectors looking to add a touch of modern artistry to their home. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.

Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.

Studio Per Madelena item
Studio Per Madelena item
Studio Per Madelena
$175

Starting bid

Cinzia Fiaschi Original: 2011 Refuge Series

Part of a special 2011 collection curated for the Goathouse Refuge, this 13" x 19" mixed-media piece combines texture and movement to create a captivating visual story. This unframed original is perfect for collectors looking to add a touch of modern artistry to their home. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.

Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.

Studio Per Jingle Bell item
Studio Per Jingle Bell item
Studio Per Jingle Bell
$175

Starting bid

Cinzia Fiaschi Original: 2011 Refuge Series

Part of a special 2011 collection curated for the Goathouse Refuge, this 13" x 19" mixed-media piece combines texture and movement to create a captivating visual story. This unframed original is perfect for collectors looking to add a touch of modern artistry to their home. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.

Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.

Embroidered Floral Crown Feline item
Embroidered Floral Crown Feline item
Embroidered Floral Crown Feline
$100

Starting bid

Artisan Embroidery: Floral Crown Feline

A beautiful 6-inch hand-embroidered piece on high-quality linen. Featuring a sweet cat in a detailed floral crown, this textile art comes framed in its original wooden hoop for a rustic, modern look. A unique, handmade treasure for cat lovers.

Folk Art Cat Angel by Tim and Lisa Kluttz item
Folk Art Cat Angel by Tim and Lisa Kluttz item
Folk Art Cat Angel by Tim and Lisa Kluttz item
Folk Art Cat Angel by Tim and Lisa Kluttz
$85

Starting bid

Upcycled Wood Folk Art: Large Cat Angel

A stunning example of North Carolina folk art, this 30-inch tall "Cat Angel" is as sustainable as it is beautiful. Created by local duo Tim and Lisa Kluttz using reclaimed wood, this piece features intricate hand-painted details and a commanding presence. Perfect for a protected entryway or as a focal point in a living space.

9" Necklace With Moonstone Pendant item
9" Necklace With Moonstone Pendant
$75

Starting bid

A luminous, precious moonstone focal point elegantly set on a delicate strand of shimmering glass beads. This timeless 9-inch piece captures the light beautifully, making it a versatile addition to any jewelry collection

8" Sweet Water Pearl and Ivory Necklace item
8" Sweet Water Pearl and Ivory Necklace
$75

Starting bid

Siglinda Scarpa Original: Pearl & Ivory Cat Necklace

Own a wearable piece of art from the founder of the Goathouse Refuge. This 8-inch necklace showcases hand-carved ivory cats and shimmering freshwater pearls with a sterling silver latch.

Starting bid reflects material value only.

The Curated Cat Lover’s Bounty item
The Curated Cat Lover’s Bounty
$70

Starting bid

Indulge yourself and treat your feline friend!

This premium reusable cat tote is packed with high-end delights for both species.
For the Human:

  • Award-Winning Wine: A bottle of 2023 Paso-D'oro Cabernet Sauvignon (Rated 91 by Wine Enthusiast).
  • Gourmet Snacks: Savory Herb Toast, Tuscan Crisps, and decadent Dark Chocolate Almonds.

For the Feline:

  • Interactive Play: A "Loopity Loop" Teaser Wand with interchangeable worm and fish attachments.
  • Premium Herbs: A playful Catnip Carrot and a potent Silvervine & Catnip blend.
  • Gourmet Treats: A variety pack of "Tastefuls" mini puree

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!