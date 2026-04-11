Goathouse Refuge's Silent Auction

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405 Goathouse Road, Pittsboro, NC 27312
Starting bid
Exquisite 18K Italian Gold Necklace
Stunning 16.5" necklace, originally purchased in Florence, Italy. Crafted from 18-karat gold and weighing a substantial 0.63 oz, this piece exemplifies world-renowned Italian goldsmithing. it has been barely worn and in excellent condition.
Starting bid
This 19th-century Hungarian oil painting on canvas captures a classic genre scene in the tradition of Central European realism. While unsigned, the work is executed in the distinct style of Pál Böhm (often referred to as Pat Bolm, 1835–1905), a noted Hungarian painter celebrated for his depictions of rural life and folk scenes.
Oil on canvas
19th century, Hungary
Painting 19' x 25" Frame 25" x 31"
Starting bid
This charming 19th-century French oil painting on board captures a moment of quiet, conspiratorial storytelling. Titled "Concocting a Little Intrigue," the work is a classic example of European genre painting, focusing on the intimate social interactions and fashion of the era. The piece is signed J. Xandra, an artist associated with refined, narrative-driven scenes of 19th-century life.
Oil on board
19th century, France
Signed J. xandra
Painting 17" x 25" Frame 20" x 28"
Starting bid
Personalized Gouache Pet Portrait
Commission a stunning 9" x 12" matted portrait of your pet by Andreana Assimos. Using the medium of gouache for a rich, illustrative finish, Andreana will transform your favorite pet photo into a beautiful work of art.
Andreana Assimos is a local Durham artist with big love for all furry babies. She paints high quality portraits with gouache and mattes them herself.
Starting bid
Cinzia Fiaschi: 2005 Live Show Sketch
An authentic 18" x 24" mixed-media preparatory work from Cinzia Fiaschi’s 2005 costume art show. This piece offers a unique opportunity to own an original sketch from one of the Refuge's most creative historical events. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.
Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.
Starting bid
Cinzia Fiaschi: 2005 Live Show Sketch
An authentic 18" x 24" mixed-media preparatory work from Cinzia Fiaschi’s 2005 costume art show. This piece offers a unique opportunity to own an original sketch from one of the Refuge's most creative historical events. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.
Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.
Starting bid
Cinzia Fiaschi: 2005 Live Show Sketch
An authentic 18" x 24" mixed-media preparatory work from Cinzia Fiaschi’s 2005 costume art show. This piece offers a unique opportunity to own an original sketch from one of the Refuge's most creative historical events. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.
Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.
Starting bid
Cinzia Fiaschi: 2005 Live Show Sketch
An authentic 18" x 24" mixed-media preparatory work from Cinzia Fiaschi’s 2005 costume art show. This piece offers a unique opportunity to own an original sketch from one of the Refuge's most creative historical events. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.
Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.
Starting bid
Traditional 3-Piece Living Room Table Collection
A complete set featuring one large coffee table and two matching end tables.
Starting bid
Cinzia Fiaschi Original: 2011 Refuge Series
Part of a special 2011 collection curated for the Goathouse Refuge, this 13" x 19" mixed-media piece combines texture and movement to create a captivating visual story. This unframed original is perfect for collectors looking to add a touch of modern artistry to their home. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.
Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.
Starting bid
Cinzia Fiaschi Original: 2011 Refuge Series
Part of a special 2011 collection curated for the Goathouse Refuge, this 13" x 19" mixed-media piece combines texture and movement to create a captivating visual story. This unframed original is perfect for collectors looking to add a touch of modern artistry to their home. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.
Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.
Starting bid
Cinzia Fiaschi Original: 2011 Refuge Series
Part of a special 2011 collection curated for the Goathouse Refuge, this 13" x 19" mixed-media piece combines texture and movement to create a captivating visual story. This unframed original is perfect for collectors looking to add a touch of modern artistry to their home. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.
Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.
Starting bid
Cinzia Fiaschi Original: 2011 Refuge Series
Part of a special 2011 collection curated for the Goathouse Refuge, this 13" x 19" mixed-media piece combines texture and movement to create a captivating visual story. This unframed original is perfect for collectors looking to add a touch of modern artistry to their home. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.
Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.
Starting bid
Cinzia Fiaschi Original: 2011 Refuge Series
Part of a special 2011 collection curated for the Goathouse Refuge, this 13" x 19" mixed-media piece combines texture and movement to create a captivating visual story. This unframed original is perfect for collectors looking to add a touch of modern artistry to their home. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.
Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.
Starting bid
Cinzia Fiaschi Original: 2011 Refuge Series
Part of a special 2011 collection curated for the Goathouse Refuge, this 13" x 19" mixed-media piece combines texture and movement to create a captivating visual story. This unframed original is perfect for collectors looking to add a touch of modern artistry to their home. Available for viewing at the Goathouse Refuge Gallery.
Cinzia Fiaschi is an Italian contemporary artist known for her innovative approach to visual arts. She is recognized for her unique style that blends traditional techniques with modern concepts. Her art has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art fairs across Europe and beyond.
Starting bid
Artisan Embroidery: Floral Crown Feline
A beautiful 6-inch hand-embroidered piece on high-quality linen. Featuring a sweet cat in a detailed floral crown, this textile art comes framed in its original wooden hoop for a rustic, modern look. A unique, handmade treasure for cat lovers.
Starting bid
Upcycled Wood Folk Art: Large Cat Angel
A stunning example of North Carolina folk art, this 30-inch tall "Cat Angel" is as sustainable as it is beautiful. Created by local duo Tim and Lisa Kluttz using reclaimed wood, this piece features intricate hand-painted details and a commanding presence. Perfect for a protected entryway or as a focal point in a living space.
Starting bid
A luminous, precious moonstone focal point elegantly set on a delicate strand of shimmering glass beads. This timeless 9-inch piece captures the light beautifully, making it a versatile addition to any jewelry collection
Starting bid
Siglinda Scarpa Original: Pearl & Ivory Cat Necklace
Own a wearable piece of art from the founder of the Goathouse Refuge. This 8-inch necklace showcases hand-carved ivory cats and shimmering freshwater pearls with a sterling silver latch.
Starting bid reflects material value only.
Starting bid
Indulge yourself and treat your feline friend!
This premium reusable cat tote is packed with high-end delights for both species.
For the Human:
For the Feline:
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