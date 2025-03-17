Goatlandia Private Tour

Hosted by
About this event
Take a 90-minute private tour with your family and friends (up to six guests are welcome for a $350 donation)
Take a 60-minute private tour with your family and friends (up to six guests are welcome for a $350 donation)
Select this option if you are purchasing a Private Tour and have more than 6 people in your party. Purchase one ticket for each additional person in your group.
Add a picnic lunch to your tour (requires 48 hour notice). All of our dishes are 100% plant-based, organic, and made with love. Our picnic lunch includes a sandwich, salad, fruit, and non-alcoholic beverage.
Purchase one ticket for each person in your group.
Kids lunch boxes include a PB&J, fruit, and kid-friendly drink.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!