Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary And Education Center

Hosted by

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary And Education Center

About this event

Goatlandia Private Tour

1567 Cunningham Rd

Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA

90-minute Private Tour for up to 6 people
$350

Take a 90-minute private tour with your family and friends (up to six guests are welcome for a $350 donation)

60-min Private Tour for up to 6 people
$250

Take a 60-minute private tour with your family and friends (up to six guests are welcome for a $350 donation)

Add-on Guest
$55

Select this option if you are purchasing a Private Tour and have more than 6 people in your party. Purchase one ticket for each additional person in your group.

Adult Lunch
$30

Add a picnic lunch to your tour (requires 48 hour notice). All of our dishes are 100% plant-based, organic, and made with love. Our picnic lunch includes a sandwich, salad, fruit, and non-alcoholic beverage.
Purchase one ticket for each person in your group.

Kid's Lunch
$15

Kids lunch boxes include a PB&J, fruit, and kid-friendly drink.

Add a donation for Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary And Education Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!