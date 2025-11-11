Dream Academe Inc

Hosted by

Dream Academe Inc

About this event

Gobbles of Gratitude

52 Federal Hill Rd

Milford, NH 03055, USA

Pork Schnitzel w/gravy
$68

Enjoy the soup bar, passed appetizers, and the dessert bar with your selection of Pork Schnitzel w/gravy as your main entree. All entrees are served with Swiss Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables as the sides and paired with wine!

Panko Crusted Haddock
$76

Enjoy the soup bar, passed appetizers, and the dessert bar with your selection of Panko Crusted Haddock as your main entree. All entrees are served with Swiss Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables as the sides and paired with wine!

Chicken Marsala
$72

Enjoy the soup bar, passed appetizers, and the dessert bar with your selection of Chicken Marsala as your main entree. All entrees are served with Swiss Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables as the sides and paired with wine!

Beef Bourguignon
$82

Enjoy the soup bar, passed appetizers, and the dessert bar with your selection of Beef Bourguignon as your main entree. All entrees are served with Swiss Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables as the sides and paired with wine!

Vegan Acorn Squash (stuffed)
$64

Enjoy the soup bar, passed appetizers, and the dessert bar with your selection of Vegan Acorn Squash (stuffed) as your main entree. All entrees are served with Swiss Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables as the sides and paired with wine!

Kids 12 & Under Pasta
$46

Enjoy the soup bar, passed appetizers, and the dessert bar with your selection of Pasta as your main entree. All entrees are served with Swiss Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables as the sides

Add a donation for Dream Academe Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!