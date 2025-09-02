Simpson United Methodist Church

Hosted by

Simpson United Methodist Church

About this event

Gochiso 2025

6001 Wolff St

Arvada, CO 80003, USA

Chicken Katsu Bento
$20

Enjoy a crispy fried chicken cutlet with rice and vegetables

Maki Sushi Roll
$12

A Simpson classic! Sushi rice with sliced egg, gourd, mushroom, sakura denbu, and fish cake wrapped in nori (dried seaweed).

Inari Sushi (6 pieces)
$10

Sushi rice stuffed in a fried and seasoned tofu pouch.

California Roll
$12

Avocado, cucumber, and seasoned fish cake wrapped in sushi rice topped with fish eggs.

Yaki Manju (6 pieces)
$12

A classic Japanese confection! Simpson's manju is a baked dumpling stuffed with mashed, sweet lima bean.

Maze-gohan
$1

Cooked rice mixed with egg and mushrooms.

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