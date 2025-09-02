Gochiso 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy a crispy fried chicken cutlet with rice and vegetables
A Simpson classic! Sushi rice with sliced egg, gourd, mushroom, sakura denbu, and fish cake wrapped in nori (dried seaweed).
Sushi rice stuffed in a fried and seasoned tofu pouch.
Avocado, cucumber, and seasoned fish cake wrapped in sushi rice topped with fish eggs.
A classic Japanese confection! Simpson's manju is a baked dumpling stuffed with mashed, sweet lima bean.
Cooked rice mixed with egg and mushrooms.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!