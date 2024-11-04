God Knows the Plan's (Aiding Gems) 2024 Raffle

This raffle is a fundraiser to raise money for homeless Veterans and their families. It's a chance to win a gas card or a meal for two at Always Fresh in Lilburn Ga. Feel free to purchase more than one ticket or make a donation to our website aidinggems.org. #BeABlessing
This raffle is a fundraiser to raise money for homeless Veterans and their families. It's a chance to win a gas card or a meal for two at Always Fresh in Lilburn Ga. Feel free to purchase more than one ticket or make a donation to our website aidinggems.org. #BeABlessing
Add a donation for God Knows the Plan
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!