God, Me & Prayer: I Am Free

Fuquay-Varina

NC, USA

Women Only Ticket
$125

What to Expect:

  • Friday Night Worship & Freedom Prayer – Come ready to release, receive, and be refreshed
  • Prayer Craft Party – Reflect, write, and prepare your heart for transformation
  • Holy Spirit-Led Sessions on Saturday – Expect revelation, breakthrough, and fresh fire
  • All meals provided
  • Prayer materials and participant gifts included

Your ticket is tax-deductible.


This is a ticketed event all participants will receive the specific location in a follow-up email.

Sponsor
$75

For Kingdom Business Owners 

Authors, Ministries, Coaches, Counselors, Speakers, Christian Apparel, Home Decor, Skin Care & more.


Sponsorship is just $75 for a full-page colored ad. All sponsors will be included in the Kingdom EDirectory, which will be given to all participants.


Your ad is due 5 days after your purchase.


Your sponsorship is tax-deductible.

