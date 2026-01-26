Goddess Temple Founding Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Complimentary admission to all temple sponsored events, invites to member-only events, access to private WhatsApp group, and contribute your voice.
Valid until April 8, 2027
Complimentary admission to all temple sponsored events, invites to member-only events, access to private WhatsApp group, and contribute your voice. Plus a shamanic stone will be placed in the garden in your honor.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!