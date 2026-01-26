Goddess Temple Central Coast

Offered by

Goddess Temple Central Coast

About the memberships

Goddess Temple Founding Memberships

Monthly Founding Membership
$60

Renews monthly

Complimentary admission to all temple sponsored events, invites to member-only events, access to private WhatsApp group, and contribute your voice.

Yearly Founding Membership
$500

Valid until April 8, 2027

Complimentary admission to all temple sponsored events, invites to member-only events, access to private WhatsApp group, and contribute your voice. Plus a shamanic stone will be placed in the garden in your honor.

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