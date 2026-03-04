Gods Grace Auto Repair - March Raffle 2026

How it Works

We are raffling off one FREE Mobile Synthetic Oil Change (up to 6 quarts)! We bring the shop to your driveway, providing high-quality synthetic oil and a filter at no cost to the winner.

📍 Eligibility: Must be located in the CSRA (Augusta and surrounding areas).

🏎️ Vehicle Type: Gas engines only.

The Power of Your Entry

Your participation does more than just enter you to win—it funds the parts, tools, and fuel that keep our neighbors safe on the road.

$2 = 1 Entry: 🧴 Covers the cost of shop supplies (cleaners, lubricants, rags) for one small repair.

$10 = 5 Entries: ⛽ Helps cover the fuel to reach a neighbor for a specialized "Mobile Mission."

$20 = 12 Entries: 🔧 Directly funds the specialty tools needed for major safety repairs (like the control arms or CV axles we’ve tackled recently!).

Zeffy is 100% free for us, but they will ask for an optional tip at checkout. You can change that amount to $0 if you prefer to just enter the raffle!