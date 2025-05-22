"God's Grace" Operation International Gift of Knowledge 2025 Fundraiser.

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. You are warmly invited to attend the *“God’s Grace” Operation International Gift of Knowledge Fundraiser* — an event dedicated to empowering minds and transforming lives through the gift of education. Join us for a powerful fundraiser as we come together to support Uganda, East African impoverished children in need. The event will feature inspiring speakers, savory hors d’ oeuvres, a captivating art exhibit, African coffee tasting and live music. This special event blends culture and compassion to support educational advancement in Uganda, East Africa. Your presence and generosity will help provide vital educational, nutritional and medical resources to underserved children in Africa. Be part of a mission fueled by compassion, grace, and the unwavering belief in the power of learning. Together, we can make a lasting impact — *one book, one child, one future at a time*

