"God's Grace" Operation International Gift of Knowledge 2025 Fundraiser.
101 1st Ave NE Ruskin
FL 33570-4053
General Admission
$25
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. You are warmly invited to attend the *“God’s Grace” Operation
International Gift of Knowledge Fundraiser* — an event dedicated to
empowering minds and transforming lives through the gift of education. Join
us for a powerful fundraiser as we come together to support Uganda, East
African impoverished children in need. The event will feature inspiring
speakers, savory hors d’ oeuvres, a captivating art exhibit, African coffee
tasting and live music. This special event blends culture and compassion to
support educational advancement in Uganda, East Africa. Your presence and
generosity will help provide vital educational, nutritional and medical
resources to underserved children in Africa. Be part of a mission fueled by
compassion, grace, and the unwavering belief in the power of learning.
Together, we can make a lasting impact — *one book, one child, one future
at a time*
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. You are warmly invited to attend the *“God’s Grace” Operation
International Gift of Knowledge Fundraiser* — an event dedicated to
empowering minds and transforming lives through the gift of education. Join
us for a powerful fundraiser as we come together to support Uganda, East
African impoverished children in need. The event will feature inspiring
speakers, savory hors d’ oeuvres, a captivating art exhibit, African coffee
tasting and live music. This special event blends culture and compassion to
support educational advancement in Uganda, East Africa. Your presence and
generosity will help provide vital educational, nutritional and medical
resources to underserved children in Africa. Be part of a mission fueled by
compassion, grace, and the unwavering belief in the power of learning.
Together, we can make a lasting impact — *one book, one child, one future
at a time*