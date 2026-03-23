Godsplaining All Comers' Retreat | Louisville, KY

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About this event
This price includes your entire stay, all meals, and supplemental materials for the weekend. This does not include travel to/from the retreat.
Each individual must purchase their own ticket.
This price includes your entire stay, all meals, and supplemental materials for the weekend. This does not include travel to/from the retreat.
Each individual must purchase their own ticket.
This price includes all meals and supplemental materials for the weekend. This does not include lodging on site, nor travel to/from the retreat.
Each individual must purchase their own ticket.
$
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