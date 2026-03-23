Godsplaining Catholic Podcast Inc

Hosted by

Godsplaining Catholic Podcast Inc

About this event

Godsplaining All Comers' Retreat | Louisville, KY

2001 Newburg Rd

Louisville, KY 40205, USA

Full Retreat Pass - Single Room
$215

This price includes your entire stay, all meals, and supplemental materials for the weekend. This does not include travel to/from the retreat.

Each individual must purchase their own ticket.

Full Retreat Pass - Double Room
$185

This price includes your entire stay, all meals, and supplemental materials for the weekend. This does not include travel to/from the retreat.

Each individual must purchase their own ticket.

Retreat Pass - No Lodging
$115

This price includes all meals and supplemental materials for the weekend. This does not include lodging on site, nor travel to/from the retreat.


Each individual must purchase their own ticket.

Add a donation for Godsplaining Catholic Podcast Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!