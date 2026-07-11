Offered by

Guardians Of Florida Animal Rescue

About this shop

GOFAR Baseball Hat Sales - in Honor of America's 250th Birthday

Pick-up location

13931 Sophomore Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33912

Grey and White Hat item
Grey and White Hat
$35

NOTE: Zeffy defaults to an optional platform fee that can be changed or brought down to zero. Below your order summary, hit the fee dropdown select "Other" and type in any amount or zero. Adjustable distressed look hat - unisex one size fits all - 6.5% sales tax included

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Black and Red with Flag Brim item
Black and Red with Flag Brim
$35

NOTE: You can change the platform fee that Zeffy defaults to at checkout all the way to zero - hit the dropdown in the section, select "Other" and type in amount or zero. Distressed look adjustable hat - unisex one size fits all - 6.5% sales tax included

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Add a donation for Guardians Of Florida Animal Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!