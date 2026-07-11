GOFAR Baseball Hat Sales - in Honor of America's 250th Birthday

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13931 Sophomore Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33912
NOTE: Zeffy defaults to an optional platform fee that can be changed or brought down to zero. Below your order summary, hit the fee dropdown select "Other" and type in any amount or zero. Adjustable distressed look hat - unisex one size fits all - 6.5% sales tax included
NOTE: You can change the platform fee that Zeffy defaults to at checkout all the way to zero - hit the dropdown in the section, select "Other" and type in amount or zero. Distressed look adjustable hat - unisex one size fits all - 6.5% sales tax included
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!