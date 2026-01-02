Goffstown Junior Baseball's Sponsorship

Goffstown Junior Baseball

RENEWAL - Juniors/Seniors Team Sponsor with Sign
$750

Renews yearly on: December 1

This option RENEWS your current sponsorship of a Juniors/Seniors team.

RENEWAL- Intermediate
$750

Valid for one year

This option RENEWS your current sponsorship of an Intermediate team and a sign.

RENEWAL- Majors Team
$750

Valid for one year

This option RENEWS your current sponsorship of a Majors team and a sign.

RENEWAL- Minors Team and sign
$600

Valid for one year

This option RENEWS your current sponsorship of a Minors team and a sign.

RENEWAL- Farm Team
$400

Valid for one year

This option RENEWS your current sponsorship of a Farm team and a sign.

RENEWAL- T-Ball Team and Sign
$400

Valid for one year

This option RENEWS your current sponsorship of a T-Ball team and a sign.

RENEWAL-Challenger Team
$500

Valid for one year

This option RENEWS your current sponsorship of a Challenger team.

NEW- Junior/ Senior Team sponsor
$750

Valid for one year

This option is a NEW sponsorship of a Juniors/Seniors team and a sign.

A NEW Sponsorship of a Intermediate team.
$750

Valid for one year

This option is for a NEW sponsorship of a Intermediate Team and a sign.

New- Majors Sponsorship and Sign
$750

Valid for one year

This option is for a NEW sponsorship of a Majors Team and a sign.

NEW- Minors Team sponsorship and Sign
$600

Valid for one year

This option is for a NEW sponsorship of a Minors Team and a sign.

NEW- Farm team sponsorship and sign
$400

Valid for one year

This option is for a NEW sponsorship of a Farm Team and a sign.

New- T-Ball Team Sponsorship and sign
$400

Valid for one year

This option is for a NEW sponsorship of a T-Ball Team and a sign.

New- Sponsorship of a Challenger
$500

No expiration

This option is for a NEW sponsorship of a Challenger Team and a sign.

RENEW- Sign Sponsorship
$250

Valid for one year

RENEWAL of your existing Sponsorship sign.

New Sign
$500

No expiration

This is for a NEW sponsorship sign.

Field Location request
$125

No expiration

This is to request a specific location of your sign.

Game Ball Sponsor- Majors
$1,350

Valid for one year

Showcase your business with our new exclusive Equipment Sponsorship, featuring personalized game balls for both the Majors and Minors leagues throughout the season. As a sponsor, your black and white company logo will be displayed on each game ball, creating ongoing brand exposure at every play. You'll receive a keepsake of your own—a personalized game ball to proudly display—along with a prominent company sign in a high-traffic area on both fields, ensuring your brand is seen by players, fans, and families alike. Additionally, we’ll send you a special thank-you gift from the league to recognize your support and contribution to our community.


Game Ball Sponsorship- Minors
$1,350

Valid for one year

Showcase your business with our new exclusive Equipment Sponsorship, featuring personalized game balls for both the Majors and Minors leagues throughout the season. As a sponsor, your black and white company logo will be displayed on each game ball, creating ongoing brand exposure at every play. You'll receive a keepsake of your own—a personalized game ball to proudly display—along with a prominent company sign in a high-traffic area on both fields, ensuring your brand is seen by players, fans, and families alike. Additionally, we’ll send you a special thank-you gift from the league to recognize your support and contribution to our community.


Donations for Our Music Trivia Night Raffel items.
Pay what you can

No expiration

This is at your discretion.

