Gogreenlocally Org's Memberships

Benefits include everything in Supporter & Basic, plus:

-Access to premium series

-Special seminars + expert sessions

-Behind-the-scenes content

-Member challenges + trackers

-Priority or free access to workshops

-Multiple new program Premium level perks

-A special premium digital badge on our Discord channel

-12 free ReCrafting & Eco Art Online Live Workshops ($240 value)

+After credits used: $10/class (50% off)

+Replays of workshops - available for a limited time

+Downloadable patterns

+Community gallery

+Occasional guest Eco Artists

+Discounts on Sustainable Local Arts & Crafts

Collective (SLACC) Classes & Events (30% off as available)



