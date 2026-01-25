Gogreenlocally Org's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
-Members-only newsletter and local green events list
-Community Discord Server access (forum, chat, events)
-Invitation to live free online classes
-Access to basic member content (guides, templates)
-Multiple new program perks
-20% off of ReCrafting & Eco Art Online Live Workshops $18/class
+Downloadable patterns
+Community gallery
+Occasional guest Eco Artists
+Discounts on Sustainable Local Arts & Crafts
Collective (SLACC) Classes & Events (10% off as available)
Valid for one year
-Members-only newsletter and local green events list
-Community Discord Server access (forum, chat, events)
-Early notice of free events
-Access to basic member content (guides, templates)
-Voting on some program themes
-Multiple new program Supporter level perks
-5 free ReCrafting & Eco Art Online Live Workshops ($100 value)
+After credits used: $14/class (30% off)
+Discounts on Sustainable Local Arts & Crafts
Collective (SLACC) Classes & Events (20% off as available)
Valid for one year
Benefits include everything in Supporter & Basic, plus:
-Access to premium series
-Special seminars + expert sessions
-Behind-the-scenes content
-Member challenges + trackers
-Priority or free access to workshops
-Multiple new program Premium level perks
-A special premium digital badge on our Discord channel
-12 free ReCrafting & Eco Art Online Live Workshops ($240 value)
+After credits used: $10/class (50% off)
+Replays of workshops - available for a limited time
+Downloadable patterns
+Community gallery
+Occasional guest Eco Artists
+Discounts on Sustainable Local Arts & Crafts
Collective (SLACC) Classes & Events (30% off as available)
Renews monthly
Your community-funded scholarship helps us support more:
• Low-income participants
• Community organizers
• Volunteers
• Youth leaders
• Teachers
• Artists
• Students
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!