Gogreenlocally Org's Memberships

Basic
Free

No expiration

  -Members-only newsletter and local green events list

   -Community Discord Server access (forum, chat, events)

   -Invitation to live free online classes 

   -Access to basic member content (guides, templates)

   -Multiple new program perks

   -20% off of ReCrafting & Eco Art Online Live Workshops $18/class

       +Downloadable patterns

       +Community gallery

       +Occasional guest Eco Artists

      +Discounts on Sustainable Local Arts & Crafts 

           Collective (SLACC) Classes & Events (10% off as available)


Supporter
$50

Valid for one year

  -Members-only newsletter and local green events list

   -Community Discord Server access (forum, chat, events)

   -Early notice of free events

   -Access to basic member content (guides, templates)

   -Voting on some program themes

   -Multiple new program Supporter level perks

   -5 free ReCrafting & Eco Art Online Live Workshops ($100 value)

       +After credits used: $14/class (30% off)

       +Discounts on Sustainable Local Arts & Crafts 

           Collective (SLACC) Classes & Events (20% off as available)


Premium
$120

Valid for one year

Benefits include everything in Supporter & Basic, plus:

   -Access to premium series 

   -Special seminars + expert sessions

   -Behind-the-scenes content    

   -Member challenges + trackers 

   -Priority or free access to workshops

   -Multiple new program Premium level perks 

   -A special premium digital badge on our Discord channel

   -12 free ReCrafting & Eco Art Online Live Workshops ($240 value)

       +After credits used: $10/class (50% off)

       +Replays of workshops - available for a limited time
      +Downloadable patterns

       +Community gallery

       +Occasional guest Eco Artists

       +Discounts on Sustainable Local Arts & Crafts 

           Collective (SLACC) Classes & Events (30% off as available)


Community-Funded Scholarship
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Your community-funded scholarship helps us support more:


• Low-income participants

• Community organizers
• Volunteers
• Youth leaders
• Teachers
• Artists
• Students


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!