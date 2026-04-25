Grand Oaks HS Band Booster Association

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Grand Oaks HS Band Booster Association

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GOHS Grizzly Band Gear | 2026-2027 Season

GOHS Blanket item
GOHS Blanket
$40

60" x 70" Soft Plush Blanket with full color vibrant print. Perfect to Cozy up with at home, or to sit on while cheering on your favorite Grizzly!.

BAND Vipers - Required, included in New Student Bundle (NSB) item
BAND Vipers - Required, included in New Student Bundle (NSB) item
BAND Vipers - Required, included in New Student Bundle (NSB)
$60

BLACK BAND SHOES - Required of all Band Students - New Students will get 1 pair in their New Student Bundle, do not order them here unless you want an additional pair.

Sizes are listed as Male Size (M#)/Female Size (F#), please pick the appropriate size (size up for growth) and choose Normal or Wide width.

Be certain you are picking the right size and right gender and right width. You can consult the pictured size chart for more information. We will not be able to exchange shoes once they are ordered.

BAND 2025 Logo Blues -Required, included in NSB item
BAND 2025 Logo Blues -Required, included in NSB item
BAND 2025 Logo Blues -Required, included in NSB
$15

BAND “BLUES” - Required of all Band Students - New Students will get 2 in their New Student Bundle, do not order them here unless you want additional shirts.

Please check the pictured size chart before ordering.

We suggest that every student have at least two of these blue practice shirts but having three is better! These are worn during Game Day and Competition practices, and under your Marching Uniform during performances. They are also worn for Pep Rallies and when doing official GOHS Band activities.

Previous year’s Blues can also be worn when Blues are required.

BAND Practice Shirt -Required, included in NSB item
BAND Practice Shirt -Required, included in NSB item
BAND Practice Shirt -Required, included in NSB
$15

BAND Practice Shirt - Required of all Band Students - New and Returning Students will get 3 in their Required Gear Bundle, do not order them here unless you want additional shirts.

Please check the pictured size chart before ordering.

BAND Fingerless Gloves Woodwinds - Required, included in NSB item
BAND Fingerless Gloves Woodwinds - Required, included in NSB item
BAND Fingerless Gloves Woodwinds - Required, included in NSB
$7.50

FINGERLESS GLOVES (Woodwinds - Flutes, Clarinets, Saxophones) - Required of all Woodwind Band Students - New Students will get 3 in their New Student Bundle, and Returning Members will receive 1 in their Returning Student Bundle. Do not order them here unless you want additional pairs.

Please check the pictured size chart before ordering.

We suggest 3+ pairs (New Student Bundles come with 3 pairs), if your student tends to lose things, order more, these get lost easily!

BAND Fingered Gloves Brass- Required, included in NSB item
BAND Fingered Gloves Brass- Required, included in NSB item
BAND Fingered Gloves Brass- Required, included in NSB
$7.50

FINGERED GLOVES (Brass - Trumpets, Trombones, Tubas, Mellophones/French Horns, Euphoniums/Baritones) - Required of all Brass Band Students - New Students will get 3 in their New Student Bundle, and Returning Members will receive 1 in their Returning Student Bundle. Do not order them here unless you want additional pairs.

Please check the pictured size chart before ordering.

We suggest 3+ pairs (New Student Bundles come with 3 pairs), if your student tends to lose things, order more, these get lost easily!

BAND Juguzzi ONLY - Required - NOT included in NSB item
BAND Juguzzi ONLY - Required - NOT included in NSB
$25

JUGUZZI ONLY- You must provide your own 1 Gallon IGLOO or Coleman jug (the only brands that fit per our vendor). This is mandatory purchase for band members.

BAND Juguzzi & Jug - Required - Included in NSB item
BAND Juguzzi & Jug - Required - Included in NSB
$40

JUGUZZI AND JUG - Required of all Band Students - This is included in the New Student Bundle. Returning students who do not have this required item - purchase this option if you need a 1 gallon jug in addition to the Juguzzi. If have your own 1 Gallon IGLOO or Coleman jug (the only brands that fit per our vendor), please purchase the standalone Juguzzi above.

BAND Practice Gloves - Required for Bari/Mello/Sousa ONLY item
BAND Practice Gloves - Required for Bari/Mello/Sousa ONLY item
BAND Practice Gloves - Required for Bari/Mello/Sousa ONLY
$25

LOW BRASS PRACTICE GLOVES - Required for Baritone/Euphonium, Mellophone/French Horn and Sousaphone/Tuba marchers with school owned instruments - These are NOT included in the New Student Bundle. Please check the pictured size chart before ordering.

BAND Drum Major Gloves - Required for Drum Majors ONLY item
BAND Drum Major Gloves - Required for Drum Majors ONLY item
BAND Drum Major Gloves - Required for Drum Majors ONLY
$45

DRUM MAJOR GLOVES - Required of all Drum Majors ONLY - Suggested 1 pair

BAND Duffle - Optional item
BAND Duffle - Optional item
BAND Duffle - Optional item
BAND Duffle - Optional
$40

Port Authority Medium Active Duffle Bag
Highlights:
-600 denier polyester canvas, contrast ripstop accents, abrasion and water-resistant coated bottom
-Large decoration-friendly front zippered pocket
-Zippered end pocket with exterior stretch mesh pocket
-Zippered end pocket with gusseted shoe pocket with mesh for ventilation
-Webbing zipper pulls with contrast stitching for visibility
-Padded handle
-Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with no-slip pad
-Dimensions: 12"h x 26"w x 12"d; Approx. 3,745 cubic inches

BAND Sling Bag - Optional item
BAND Sling Bag - Optional
$22.50

SLING BAG - Optional

Material:
600-denier polyester

Features:
Sling pack design
Adjustable shoulder straps
Two zippered compartments
Side mesh pocket; Pen loops
Back panel matches primary bag color; Back is non-woven
11.5"W x 16"H x 5"D

Personalization is not available for this item.

BAND & GUARD FAN GEAR - Generic Yard Sign item
BAND & GUARD FAN GEAR - Generic Yard Sign
$20

Band & Guard Yard Signs without customization. Signs include a yard stake.

BAND & GUARD FAN GEAR - Customized Yard Sign item
BAND & GUARD FAN GEAR - Customized Yard Sign item
BAND & GUARD FAN GEAR - Customized Yard Sign
$25

Band & Guard Yard Signs with customization. Customization can include Name, Instrument/Equipment assignment (Flag/Rifle) and/or leadership position. Example: Mike Flake, Clarinet, Band Director, see examples with 2 and 3 items (3 max).

BAND & GUARD FAN GEAR - Car Decals item
BAND & GUARD FAN GEAR - Car Decals
$15

Car Decals featuring our new logo!

CLEARANCE - Old Logo Blues item
CLEARANCE - Old Logo Blues item
CLEARANCE - Old Logo Blues
$5

These have the previous Band logo on them (2021-2025).

Previous year’s Blues can also be worn when Blues are required. Quantities are limited and size cannot be guaranteed. If your requested size is no longer available, the closest available size will be substituted.

CLEARANCE - Small Duffle Bag item
CLEARANCE - Small Duffle Bag
$15

Duffle Bag - OPTIONAL

Material:
600-denier polyester

Features:
Black webbing shoulder strap
Top grab handles
Large zippered main compartment with cord pull
Front mesh pocket
Back panel matches primary bag color
18" l x 11" h x 9" w

Personalization is not available for this item. These bags are on clearance due to their small size, they can carry the basic required gear, but nothing extra.

2025 Show Shirts (Clearance) item
2025 Show Shirts (Clearance)
$10

Custom designed to match the design and spirit of our marching show, our show shirts are proudly worn by parents and students throughout the marching season and beyond. Student shirts are donated by one of our sponsors.

2025 Show Rally Towel (Clearance) item
2025 Show Rally Towel (Clearance)
$5

Towel size is 15"X18".

CLEARANCE - Car Decals (Original Logo 2018 - 2020) item
CLEARANCE - Car Decals (Original Logo 2018 - 2020)
$5

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