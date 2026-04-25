GOHS Grizzly Gear | 2026-2027 Season

BAND “BLUES” - Required of all Band Students - New Students will get 2-3 in their New Student Bundle, do not order them here unless you want additional shirts.



Please check the pictured size chart before ordering.



We suggest that every student have at least two of these blue practice shirts but having three is better! These are worn during Game Day and Competition practices, and under your Marching Uniform during performances. They are also worn for Pep Rallies and when doing official GOHS Band activities.



Previous year’s Blues can also be worn when Blues are required.