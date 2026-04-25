GOHS Grizzly Gear | 2026-2027 Season

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60" x 70" Soft Plush Blanket with full color vibrant print. Perfect to Cozy up with at home, or to sit on while cheering on your favorite Grizzly!.
Custom designed to match the design and spirit of our marching show, our show shirts are proudly worn by parents and students throughout the marching season and beyond. Student shirts are donated by one of our sponsors.
Get ready to wave your spirit around at all our performances and competitions this year. Noise makers may not be allowed in the stands, but these towels are sure to make a statement! Towel size is 15"X18". Towels will be delivered before the first game. Quantities are limited, they sold out last year so don't delay in getting yours today.
BLACK BAND SHOES - Required of all Band Students - New Students will get 1 pair in their New Student Bundle, do not order them here unless you want an additional pair.
Sizes are listed as Male Size (M#)/Female Size (F#), please pick the appropriate size (size up for growth) and choose Normal or Wide width.
Be certain you are picking the right size and right gender and right width. You can consult the pictured size chart for more information. We will not be able to exchange shoes once they are ordered.
BAND “BLUES” - Required of all Band Students - New Students will get 2-3 in their New Student Bundle, do not order them here unless you want additional shirts.
Please check the pictured size chart before ordering.
We suggest that every student have at least two of these blue practice shirts but having three is better! These are worn during Game Day and Competition practices, and under your Marching Uniform during performances. They are also worn for Pep Rallies and when doing official GOHS Band activities.
Previous year’s Blues can also be worn when Blues are required.
FINGERLESS GLOVES (Woodwinds - Flutes, Clarinets, Saxophones) - Required of all Woodwind Band Students - New Students will get 2 in their New Student Bundle, do not order them here unless you want additional pairs.
Please check the pictured size chart before ordering.
We suggest 3+ pairs (New Student Bundles come with 2 pairs), if your student tends to lose things, order more, these get lost easily!
FINGERED GLOVES (Brass - Trumpets, Trombones, Tubas, Mellophones/French Horns, Euphoniums/Baritones) - Required of all Brass Band Students - New Students will get 2 in their New Student Bundle, do not order them here unless you want additional pairs.
Please check the pictured size chart before ordering.
We suggest 3+ pairs (New Student Bundles come with 2 pairs), if your student tends to lose things, order more, these get lost easily!
JUGUZZI ONLY- You must provide your own 1 Gallon IGLOO or Coleman jug (the only brands that fit per our vendor). This is mandatory purchase for band members.
LOW BRASS PRACTICE GLOVES - Required for Baritone/Euphonium, Mellophone/French Horn and Sousaphone/Tuba marchers with school owned instruments - These are NOT included in the New Student Bundle. Please check the pictured size chart before ordering.
Port Authority Medium Active Duffle Bag
Highlights:
-600 denier polyester canvas, contrast ripstop accents, abrasion and water-resistant coated bottom
-Large decoration-friendly front zippered pocket
-Zippered end pocket with exterior stretch mesh pocket
-Zippered end pocket with gusseted shoe pocket with mesh for ventilation
-Webbing zipper pulls with contrast stitching for visibility
-Padded handle
-Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with no-slip pad
-Dimensions: 12"h x 26"w x 12"d; Approx. 3,745 cubic inches
SLING BAG - Optional
Material:
600-denier polyester
Features:
Sling pack design
Adjustable shoulder straps
Two zippered compartments
Side mesh pocket; Pen loops
Back panel matches primary bag color; Back is non-woven
11.5"W x 16"H x 5"D
Personalization is not available for this item.
Band & Guard Yard Signs without customization. Signs include a yard stake.
Car Decals featuring our new logo!
These have the previous Band logo on them (2021-2025).
Previous year’s Blues can also be worn when Blues are required. Quantities are limited and size cannot be guaranteed. If your requested size is no longer available, the closest available size will be substituted.
Duffel Bag - OPTIONAL
Material:
600-denier polyester
Features:
Black webbing shoulder strap
Top grab handles
Large zippered main compartment with cord pull
Front mesh pocket
Back panel matches primary bag color
18" l x 11" h x 9" w
Personalization is not available for this item. These bags are on clearance due to their small size, they can carry the basic required gear, but nothing extra.
Yard stake included, customization not available.
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