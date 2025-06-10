GOHS Guard Gear

Every Guard Member needs a Minimum of 1 Pair. New Members, these shoes are included in your New Member Uniform Package, only order here if you want an extra pair.
The DSI Ever-Jazz competitive style guard shoe features a flexible split sole and lace-less design. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor performances.
Size Chart n/a, for best fit, select your street shoe size. For men, select two sizes greater than your street shoe size. Select Size and Color
GUARD WHITE ATHLETIC SHOES - Required ALL Guard Members. Included in New Member Gear Packs. Returning members can continue to use the white shoes they have, or order these if they need new ones. New Members: Please only order if you want extra. Adidas Women's Runfalcon 5 Running Shoes
Everyday running shoes with plush cushioning underfoot.
Regular fit.
Lace closure.
Mesh upper.
Textile lining.
OrthoLite® sockliner for enhanced cushioning, comfort, and perfect foot climate.
Cloudfoam midsole for superior cushioning and comfortable step-in comfort.
FINGERLESS GLOVES - Required of all Guard Students - New Students will get 1 pair in their New Student Bundle, do not order them here unless you want additional pairs.
Please make sure to choose the size and color. Only the Beige and Mocha colors are available.
JUGUZZI ONLY! You must provide your own 1 gallon jug. The JUGUZZI is an OPTIONAL purchase for Guard members.
60" x 70" Soft Plush Blanket with full color vibrant print. Perfect to Cozy up with at home, or to sit on while cheering on your favorite Grizzly!.
Get ready to wave your spirit around at all our performances and competitions this year. Noise makers may not be allowed in the stands, but these towels are sure to make a statement! Towel size is 15"X18". Towels will be delivered before the first game. Quantities are limited, they sold out last year so don't delay in getting yours today.
Band & Guard Yard Signs without customization. Signs include a yard stake.
Car Decals featuring our new logo!
Yard stake included, customization not available.
