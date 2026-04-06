Goin' Country Buy-A-Spot

About this event
Saddle up for 2 hours of photo organization know-how where you’ll learn practical, easy-to-follow tips to corral your digital and printed photos once and for all. Whether your memories are living on your phone, buried in the cloud, or tucked away in boxes, this hands-on experience will help you get them sorted, saved, and ready to enjoy. You won’t be ridin’ off empty-handed—each winner will receive a personalized file emailed after the session, packed with helpful links, tools, and resources tailored to keep your photo collection lookin’ sharp long after the lesson ends. Perfect for anyone ready to turn their photo mess into a memory masterpiece—no fancy tech skills required, just a willingness to get organized! Wine, water, soda and light appetizers included. Location: Croll home in Wheaton.
Grab a friend (14 years or older) and try something new on April 26 at 1 pm! Sculpt at Yoga by Degrees is a high energy all-levels hatha yoga class that incorporates light weights with vinyasa (flow). This is a quick flowing class with an all-body workout. Heated to 85° F and complemented by great music. This class is appropriate for beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Class will be 60 minutes and refreshments will be available afterwards. (Location: Yoga By Degrees. Limit: 20 people; A waiver must be signed at YBD to participate
Beginning guitar lessons with Jason Snart at the Snart home for age 14+; 4 lessons will consist of instruction for 45 minutes each
Latin dance lessons; One-hour lessons! $25 per person; Location to TBD (can be hosted by a participant in your home OR an alternate location chosen by instructors)
Got a young buckaroo ready to find their voice? Saddle up for a one-of-a-kind vocal experience with Maddie Miller! In this “buy a spot” session, singers ages 6–17 will have 2 sessions with Maddie to learn the ropes of strong, confident singing! Maddie will help each performer shine brighter than a Nashville spotlight. Whether they’re croonin’ a classic or belting out today’s hits, they’ll leave ready to take center stage at the next hoedown!
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