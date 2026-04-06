Goin' Country Buy-A-Spot

Saddle up for 2 hours of photo organization know-how where you’ll learn practical, easy-to-follow tips to corral your digital and printed photos once and for all. Whether your memories are living on your phone, buried in the cloud, or tucked away in boxes, this hands-on experience will help you get them sorted, saved, and ready to enjoy. You won’t be ridin’ off empty-handed—each winner will receive a personalized file emailed after the session, packed with helpful links, tools, and resources tailored to keep your photo collection lookin’ sharp long after the lesson ends. Perfect for anyone ready to turn their photo mess into a memory masterpiece—no fancy tech skills required, just a willingness to get organized! Wine, water, soda and light appetizers included. Location: Croll home in Wheaton.