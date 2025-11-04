Gold As Ice's 7th Annual Jersey Auction

Up for bid is #02 Eli's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large





Eli is 15 years old and diagnosed with Medulloblastoma (muh-dul-o-blas-TOE-muh). Medulloblastoma is a cancerous brain tumor that starts in the lower back part of the brain. This part of the brain is called the cerebellum. It is involved in muscle coordination, balance and movement.





Get your bids on this special jersey in today!





Special thanks to our jersey sponsors Midway Logistics, Dan-D Ranch, Little Busters, Scheels of Wichita, Hodes Veterinary Health Center, WKI Kenworth, Best Body Shop & McPherson Concrete Companies.