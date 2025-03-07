GCVS Membership Family

GCVS Membership Family
Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. With our family membership you have the opportunity to attend our membership meetings and join us in our activities. Please visit our website at goldcampvictoriansociety.org for meeting dates and times.
GCVS and Victorian Society of Colorado Reciprocal Membership
Enhance your family GCVS membership by joining the VSC and enjoy all of the benefits of Victorian life. Events, outings, balls and more!
Reciprocal Membership Only
Use this link if you've already renewed your GCVS membership for 2025, but want the VSC add-on
New Family Membership Mid Year
New members after January 31 are entitled to a discounted membership. All of the same benefits apply. Your membership will renew January 1 at the full rate
