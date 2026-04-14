Gold Coast Book Fair VIP Pass

Benefits include:

VIP seating in the Fair’s largest venues*

Priority access to signing lines**

GCBF premium tote (a $25 value)

10% off a onetime purchase at Theodore's Books - in-store only.

*VIP wristbands are valid for events at Town Hall, the Presbyterian Church, and the Life Enrichment Center and can be picked up at these venues. To guarantee your seat, please arrive at least 10 minutes before the session begins; unclaimed seats may be released to the general public.





**Your VIP wristband also provides priority signing line access at the venues listed above.