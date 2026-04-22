Gold Coast Book Fair Welcome Party

Join us for drinks and bites at The Homestead as we celebrate the kick off to the 3rd annual Gold Coast Book Fair! Don't miss this opportunity to connect with fellow readers and mix and mingle with Book Fair authors & participants.





Each ticket comes with drinks (beer/wine/soda) and food catered by The Homestead. Rub shoulders with Long Island's literary community ahead of the Fair and get excited for the weekend of events. Remarks will be given by Rep. Steve Israel and our Presenting Sponsor, FourLeaf.





By registering, you help us plan a thoughtful gathering that reflects our mission: elevating civic discourse and deepening understanding through books and conversation.



