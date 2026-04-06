Gold Coast Chapter Rifle Raffle Spring 26'

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One ticket entry into our Spring 2026 raffle. If you win you will be contacted. We can ship to any certified FFL.(6.5CR).
Three entries into our Spring 2026 raffle. If you win you will be contacted. We can ship to any certified FFL.(6.5CR).
Seven entries into our Spring 2026 raffle. If you win you will be contacted. We can ship to any certified FFL.(6.5CR).
One ticket entry into our Spring 2026 raffle. If you win you will be contacted. We can ship to any certified FFL.(22LR).
Three entries into our Spring 2026 raffle. If you win you will be contacted. We can ship to any certified FFL.(22LR).
Seven entries into our Spring 2026 raffle. If you win you will be contacted. We can ship to any certified FFL. (22LR)
$
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