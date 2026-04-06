Gold Coast Chapter of the Delta Waterfowl Foundation

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Gold Coast Chapter of the Delta Waterfowl Foundation

About this raffle

Gold Coast Chapter Rifle Raffle Spring 26'

1 🎟️ Sav Axis Pro 6.5CR
$20

One ticket entry into our Spring 2026 raffle. If you win you will be contacted. We can ship to any certified FFL.(6.5CR).

3 🎟️ Sav Axis Pro 6.5CR
$50

Three entries into our Spring 2026 raffle. If you win you will be contacted. We can ship to any certified FFL.(6.5CR).

7 🎟️ Sav Axis Pro 6.5CR
$100

Seven entries into our Spring 2026 raffle. If you win you will be contacted. We can ship to any certified FFL.(6.5CR).

1 🎟️ BMR-X Steel 22LR
$20

One ticket entry into our Spring 2026 raffle. If you win you will be contacted. We can ship to any certified FFL.(22LR).

3 🎟️ BMR-X Steel 22LR
$50

Three entries into our Spring 2026 raffle. If you win you will be contacted. We can ship to any certified FFL.(22LR).

7 🎟️ BMR-X Steel 22LR
$100

Seven entries into our Spring 2026 raffle. If you win you will be contacted. We can ship to any certified FFL. (22LR)

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