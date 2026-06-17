A large boat named "Gold Dome" cruises on a river in the foreground, with the golden-domed State Capitol building visible in the background.
Multi-Cultural Festival of West Virginia, Inc.

Hosted by

Multi-Cultural Festival of West Virginia, Inc.

About this event

Gold Dome Cruise

601-699 Kanawha Blvd E

Charleston, WV 25301, USA

General Admission - Friday, August 7th - 6:30 PM
$45

9 left!

Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.

General Admission - Saturday, August 8th - 10:00 AM
$45

9 left!

Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.

General Admission - Saturday, August 8th - 2:00 PM
$45

9 left!

Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.

General Admission - Saturday, August 8th - 5:30 PM
$45

9 left!

Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.

General Admission - Saturday, August 8th - 8:30 PM
$45

9 left!

Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.

General Admission - Sunday, August 9th - 2:00 PM
$45

9 left!

Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.

General Admission - Sunday, August 9th - 6:30 PM
$45

9 left!

Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.

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