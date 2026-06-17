Gold Dome Cruise

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9 left!
Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.
9 left!
Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.
9 left!
Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.
9 left!
Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.
9 left!
Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.
9 left!
Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.
9 left!
Join Captain Dave and Multifest for Gold Dome Cruises. 7 incredible ways to escape, relax and enjoy cruising on the Kanawha River, take pictures of the State Capitol Gold Dome from the Boat. Enjoy some light snacks, smooth jazz music and drinks and receive a commemorative cruise gift.
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