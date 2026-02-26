G.O.L.D. Event Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
No need to wait in line early! We will have the front row of the church reserved for you and your family.
Starting bid
No need to wait in line early! We will have the front row of the church reserved for you and your family.
Starting bid
Join fellow St. Michael families for some summer fun at Sharonville Pool! This certificate is good for one family membership (Resident or Non-Resident) to the Sharonville Rec Center Pool for the 2026 season! Up to a $290 value! Donated by: Michael Blomer and Sharonville Recreation
Starting bid
Are you tired of waiting in the car rider pick up line? Bid and win on this item to get a reserved spot for you near the bus line so that you can be the first to pick up your kiddo's and beat the rush!
Starting bid
Are you tired of waiting in the car rider pick up line? Bid and win on this item to get a reserved spot for you near the bus line so that you can be the first to pick up your kiddo's and beat the rush!
Starting bid
Are you tired of waiting in the car rider pick up line? Bid and win on this item to get a reserved spot for you near the bus line so that you can be the first to pick up your kiddo's and beat the rush!
Starting bid
Our School Resource Officer, Officer Hayes will pick up your student(s) in his cruiser with a pit stop at Dunkin donuts and drop them off at school in style! *This item can be purchased by a family for all of their children, however due to safety reasons it is limited to a maximum of 3 children.
Starting bid
Help Mr. Doppes teach gym class for a day!
Starting bid
Starting with a free price quote, winning this items would provide you with $500 towards any job. Ex if job is $1000 you will get $500 off. Jobs include anything from pruning, removal, and installation. Item must be used within 6 months of 3/22/25. *** Donated by Adam’s Tree Service & The Strickland Family
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