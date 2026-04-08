Access Life America Inc

Hosted by

Access Life America Inc

About this event

Gold Ribbon Strides - 2026

4780 Webb Bridge Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30005

General Ticket (Walk/Run)
$15

No T-shirt. Your contribution will be considered as donation

Adults Ticket (Walk/Run)
$25

T-shirt Included. Register by July 20th for a chance to win one of one exclusive prize packs sponsored by our generous partners

4 Family Ticket (Walk/Run)
$85
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Family of 4 (T-shirt Included). Register by July 20th for a chance to win one of three exclusive prize packs sponsored by our generous partners

3 Family Ticket (Walk/Run)
$70
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Family of 3 ( T-shirt Included)Register by July 20th for a chance to win one of three exclusive prize packs sponsored by our generous partners

Youth Ticket (Walk/Run)
$20

Age (5-20) T Shirt IncludedRegister by July 20th for a chance to win one of three exclusive prize packs sponsored by our generous partners

Senior Ticket (Walk/Run)
$20

(Age 65+) T-Shirt Included. Register by July 20th for a chance to win one of three exclusive prize packs sponsored by our generous partners

Add a donation for Access Life America Inc

$

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