Strike Gold For A Cause - Gold Rush Games of Chance

1 Coin - 1 Chance to Win
6 coins - Up to 6 Chances to Win - Up to 12 coins total
1 Card - 1 Chance to Win
6 cards - 6 Chances to win Only allowed a total of 12 cards
1 Card - 1 Pull (Limited Quantity) Every Bottle is a winner! Value Range $30 to $225
1 Card - 1 Pull (Limited Quantity) Every Bottle is a winner! Value Range $30 to $225
2 Cards -2 Pulls (Limited Quantity) Every Bottle is a winner! Value Range $30 to $225
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