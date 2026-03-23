Hospice Of The Central Peninsula Inc

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Hospice Of The Central Peninsula Inc

Strike Gold For A Cause - Gold Rush Games of Chance

Gold Rush Heads or Tails
$20

1 Coin - 1 Chance to Win

Gold Rush Heads or Tails Bundle
$100

6 coins - Up to 6 Chances to Win - Up to 12 coins total

Prospectors Split the Deck
$20

1 Card - 1 Chance to Win

Prospectors Split the Deck Bundle (6 chances)
$100

6 cards - 6 Chances to win Only allowed a total of 12 cards

Strike Gold Wine Pull - SOLD OUT Thank you
$50

1 Card - 1 Pull (Limited Quantity) Every Bottle is a winner! Value Range $30 to $225

Strike Gold Wine Pull (Copy)
$50

1 Card - 1 Pull (Limited Quantity) Every Bottle is a winner! Value Range $30 to $225

Strike Gold Wine Pull Double
$90

2 Cards -2 Pulls (Limited Quantity) Every Bottle is a winner! Value Range $30 to $225

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