South Florida Christian Leadership Network SFCLN

Hosted by

South Florida Christian Leadership Network SFCLN

About this event

Gold Sponsor ($2500) SFCLN 2nd Annual Leadership Banquet 2026

650 Okeechobee Blvd

West Palm Beach, FL 33401, USA

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 Dinner Tables of 10, 1 Exhibitor Table, Premier Program Ad, Website Recognition, Name & Logo on Table Placard. (Guess Information Not Required Upon Sign Up / If You Do Not Have Your Guest Names At This Time You Can Provide Their Information Before Event)


Grants entry to the event networking event, an inspiring, spirit-led program and a wonderful meal.


Please contact: [email protected] to to share your table attendee's names. 561-638-4899

Add a donation for South Florida Christian Leadership Network SFCLN

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!