Gold Sponsor ($2500) SFCLN 2nd Annual Leadership Banquet 2026

2 Dinner Tables of 10, 1 Exhibitor Table, Premier Program Ad, Website Recognition, Name & Logo on Table Placard. (Guess Information Not Required Upon Sign Up / If You Do Not Have Your Guest Names At This Time You Can Provide Their Information Before Event)





Grants entry to the event networking event, an inspiring, spirit-led program and a wonderful meal.





Please contact: [email protected] to to share your table attendee's names. 561-638-4899