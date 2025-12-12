Gold Chapter Sponsorships

About this event
Obligation to present at the January 27th Lunch & Learn.
Obligation to present at the February 24th Lunch & Learn.
There is no associated Lunch & Learn with this date. It is reserved for our first design lecture. AIA will be providing the presentation.
Obligation to present at the April 28th Lunch & Learn.
Obligation to present at the May 14th Lunch & Learn.
(Reserved per Acme Brick request)
Obligation to present at the June 23rd Lunch & Learn.
Obligation to present at the July 28th Lunch & Learn.
There is no associated Lunch & Learn with this date. It is reserved for our second design lecture. AIA will be providing the presentation.
Obligation to present at the October 27th Lunch & Learn.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!