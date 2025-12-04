SPONSORSHIP PACKAGES: Spring Conference 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Gold Package Incentives:
• Conference registration
• Company presentation (5 minutes max) during conference
• Table at the conference
• Named as sponsor on conference communications (logo linked to website)
• Recognized during the conference
• Company brochure and/or promotional item given to each attendee
• One free KAHCC annual membership
Silver Package Incentives:
• Named as sponsor on conference communications (logo linked to website)
• Recognized during the conference
• Company brochure and/or promotional item given to each attendee
• One free KAHCC annual membership
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!