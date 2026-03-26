Hosted by

St. Michael School

About this event

G.O.L.D. St. Michael Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

11136 Oak St, Cincinnati, OH 45241, USA

First Row Christmas Program 2026 item
First Row Christmas Program 2026 item
First Row Christmas Program 2026
$35

Starting bid

No need to wait in line early! We will have the front row of the church reserved for you and your family.

First Row Christmas Program 2026 item
First Row Christmas Program 2026 item
First Row Christmas Program 2026
$35

Starting bid

No need to wait in line early! We will have the front row of the church reserved for you and your family.

Sharonville Pool Membership for 2026 item
Sharonville Pool Membership for 2026 item
Sharonville Pool Membership for 2026
$70

Starting bid

Join fellow St. Michael families for some summer fun at Sharonville Pool! This certificate is good for one family membership (Resident or Non-Resident) to the Sharonville Rec Center Pool for the 2026 season! Up to a $290 value! Donated by: Michael Blomer and Sharonville Recreation

Front of the Pick-up Line for '26-'27 Trimester 1 item
Front of the Pick-up Line for '26-'27 Trimester 1 item
Front of the Pick-up Line for '26-'27 Trimester 1
$60

Starting bid

Are you tired of waiting in the car rider pick up line? Bid and win on this item to get a reserved spot for you near the bus line so that you can be the first to pick up your kiddo's and beat the rush!

Front of the Pick-up Line for '26-'27 Trimester 2 item
Front of the Pick-up Line for '26-'27 Trimester 2 item
Front of the Pick-up Line for '26-'27 Trimester 2
$60

Starting bid

Are you tired of waiting in the car rider pick up line? Bid and win on this item to get a reserved spot for you near the bus line so that you can be the first to pick up your kiddo's and beat the rush!

Front of the Pick-up Line for '26-'27 Trimester 3 item
Front of the Pick-up Line for '26-'27 Trimester 3 item
Front of the Pick-up Line for '26-'27 Trimester 3
$60

Starting bid

Are you tired of waiting in the car rider pick up line? Bid and win on this item to get a reserved spot for you near the bus line so that you can be the first to pick up your kiddo's and beat the rush!

Ride with Officer Hayes item
Ride with Officer Hayes item
Ride with Officer Hayes item
Ride with Officer Hayes
$40

Starting bid

Our School Resource Officer, Officer Hayes will pick up your student(s) in his cruiser with a pit stop at Dunkin donuts and drop them off at school in style! *This item can be purchased by a family for all of their children, however due to safety reasons it is limited to a maximum of 3 children.

Gym Teacher for the Day item
Gym Teacher for the Day item
Gym Teacher for the Day
$40

Starting bid

Help Mr. Doppes teach gym class for a day!

Custom Pet Portrait by Karen Lorenz item
Custom Pet Portrait by Karen Lorenz item
Custom Pet Portrait by Karen Lorenz
$50

Starting bid

Custom artwork by Karen Lorenz of your special fur baby!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!