⭐⭐⭐ GOLD VALOR PARTNER

Community Partner Marketing Package

Ideal For:

Established businesses seeking a strong community presence while demonstrating their commitment to supporting veterans, military families, and the San Antonio community.

Package Benefits

✅ Premium partner placement on the SACVF website with enhanced visibility and backlink recognition

✅ Quarterly featured spotlight in the SACVF newsletter (4 annual features) including logo, business description, and website link

✅ Six dedicated Facebook promotional posts highlighting your business and community partnership

✅ Recognition in one dedicated SACVF email marketing campaign distributed to supporters, donors, veterans, military families, and community partners

✅ Sponsor recognition in a SACVF YouTube video through logo placement, sponsor slide, or verbal acknowledgment

✅ Recognition on event signage displayed at multiple SACVF events throughout the year

✅ Complimentary vendor space at one SACVF community event

✅ Reserved seating at select SACVF functions and special events

✅ Exclusive "Proud Supporter of SACVF" digital badge for use on your website, social media, and marketing materials

Additional Value

Through this partnership, your business will receive exposure to:

• Veterans and military families throughout the San Antonio area

• Nonprofit leaders and community organizations

• Corporate sponsors and business professionals

• Local government and community stakeholders

• SACVF supporters, volunteers, and donors

• Community members seeking to support veteran-focused organizations





Mission Impact

Your investment directly expands SACVF's crisis response capacity, allowing us to provide emergency assistance, resource navigation, housing support, and critical services to veterans and military families facing challenges.

Together, we ensure that no veteran is left behind.