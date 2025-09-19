Golda’s Pierogi and Take and Bake Pasta

(6) Frozen Pierogi - Cheddar Mashed Potato
$11

Scratch made from start to finish!

Comes with instructions

(6) Frozen Pierogi - cheesy beef taco
$11

Scratch made from start to finish!

Comes with instructions

(6) Frozen Pierogi - buffalo chicken dip
$11

Scratch made from start to finish!

Comes with instructions

Take and bake Meat Lasagna (serves 4)
$19.99

Scratch made from start to finish! Contains pork


Comes with instructions

Take and bake Cheese Lasagna (serves 4)
$17.99

Scratch made from start to finish!

Comes with instructions

Take and Make Spaghetti with meat sauce
$8

Homemade spaghetti noodles to cook at home with a side of meat sauce. contains pork Serves 1


Comes with instructions

Take and make spaghetti with red sauce
$7

Homemade spaghetti noodles to cook at home with a side of red sauce. Serves 1


Comes with instructions

Original sourdough half loaf
$7

