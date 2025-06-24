Golden 22 Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

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1538 Commerce St, Tacoma, WA 98402, USA
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Luxury Villa Escape in Altomonte, Calabria, Italy
Indulge in the ultimate Italian getaway with an exclusive 7-day/6-night stay for up to 16 guests in a stunning private villa in the picturesque town of Altomonte, Calabria. Nestled in the heart of southern Italy, this historic village offers breathtaking views, rich culture, and unforgettable culinary traditions.
Your experience includes:
Whether you sip wine on the terrace, explore medieval streets, or perfect your pasta-making skills, this once-in-a-lifetime experience promises memories as rich and vibrant as Calabria itself.
✨ An extraordinary destination for families, friends, or a group retreat.
No blackout dates
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Escape to where turquoise waters meet vibrant street life and ancient history! Take a spectacular trip for 4-nights for four to the breathtaking coastal town of Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Get ready to explore the heart of the Riviera Maya, where you can spend your days relaxing on pristine beaches, swimming in mystical cenotes, or strolling down the lively Fifth Avenue. Don't miss your chance to create unforgettable memories in this bohemian paradise, where every moment is a celebration of sun, sand, and fun!
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Featured Resort: El Taj Oceanfront & Beachside Condo Hotel
Playa del Carmen is a breathtaking destination where the bohemian spirit of a charming town meets the stunning beauty of the Caribbean Sea. From its powdery white sand beaches and turquoise waters to the lively pedestrian-only Fifth Avenue, every corner offers a blend of relaxation and vibrant culture. With nearby Mayan ruins and mystical cenotes, Playa del Carmen is an unforgettable and exotic escape.
Xcaret Natural Theme & Water Park
Xcaret is a majestic eco-park where the wonders of Mexico's natural and cultural heritage come to life. Guests can swim in underground rivers, explore ancient Mayan ruins, and witness spectacular cultural shows, all set against a backdrop of lush jungle and the stunning Caribbean Sea.
Included: General Admission Tickets for 4
Tulum Ruins
Offering a breathtaking glimpse into ancient Mayan history, Tulum is perched dramatically on a cliff overlooking the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. This archaeological site is a truly unique destination, where you can explore ancient temples and a coastal fortress against a stunning backdrop of sandy beaches and vibrant blue seas.
Included: Tulum Ruins Day Tour
With three years to plan your trip, this package offers unparalleled flexibility and a lifetime of unforgettable adventures. Your dream getaway is just a reservation away!
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Starting bid
Experience the breathtaking beauty of Reykjavik, Iceland with a five-night escape for two in this stunning Nordic capital. Your adventure includes a Golden Circle tour, showcasing geysers, waterfalls, and dramatic landscapes, and at night you’ll hunt the Northern Lights to witness nature’s most magical display. With time to explore Reykjavik’s vibrant culture and cozy cafés, this trip blends awe-inspiring wonders with warm Icelandic charm.
Your Icelandic Haven
Featured Resort: Black Pearl Luxury Apartments Reykjavik, where you can unwind in stylish comfort. Cooked-to-order breakfast, dry cleaning services, and a business center make for a seamless stay while the helpful staff ensure that all your needs are met. 10-minute walk to Reykjavik Harbour and Laugavegur, 5-minute walk from Iceland Phallological Museum, 5-Minute walk from Reykjavík Cathedral.
Golden Circle & Northern Lights Tour from Reykjavik
The Golden Circle & Northern Lights Tour from Reykjavik allows you to fit two uniquely Icelandic experiences in one great tour. Start the day with a fantastic tour featuring the natural highlights of the Golden Circle, Iceland’s most famous tourist trail. Highlights include the winding path between the continental plates at Thingvellir National Park as well as the world renowned Geysir where Strokkur erupts every five minutes. Later that evening, join the evening northern lights hunting tour.
This Tour includes:
With three years to travel on your trip, this package offers unparalleled flexibility and a lifetime of unforgettable adventures. This unforgettable Icelandic journey offers the perfect balance of natural wonders and cultural experiences, creating memories that will last forever.
Starting bid
Imagine an escape where history comes alive and every cobblestone street tells a story! You and a loved one can embark on an unforgettable 5-night adventure, immersing yourselves in the rich culture and stunning beauty of Scotland's capital city. Delve into centuries of royal history and breathtaking panoramic views. Explore a city filled with mythical tales, legendary landmarks, and vibrant local life, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Edinburgh, Scotland
Scotland’s historic capital, blends medieval charm and modern vibrancy. Edinburgh Castle, perched atop Castle Rock, is a historic icon of Scotland. Explore its rich history, from the Crown Jewels and Stone of Destiny to St. Margaret’s Chapel, the oldest building in Edinburgh. With panoramic city views and centuries of stories, it’s a must-visit landmark for history lovers.
Included - Edinburgh Castle: Guided Walking Tour with Entry Ticket
Featured Resort: Leonardo Royal Hotel Edinburgh
A well-located, modern hotel situated in the heart of Edinburgh's Old Town. Its prime location places guests within easy walking distance of major attractions like the Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle, and Waverley Train Station. The hotel offers comfortable, contemporary rooms and amenities such as a restaurant, bar, and fitness center, making it a convenient and popular choice for those seeking to explore the city's historic core.
With three years to plan your trip, this package offers unparalleled flexibility and a lifetime of unforgettable adventures. Your dream getaway to Scotland is just a reservation away!
Starting bid
6 Nights, Up to 4 Guests
Escape to where exotic dreams become a reality, filled with breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures, and unforgettable adventures! With a party of four, embark on a spectacular 6-night journey to your choice of three magnificent destinations: Australia, Bali, or Thailand. Plus, with a $500 tour credit included, you can tailor your adventure, whether it's exploring the Great Barrier Reef, discovering ancient Balinese temples, or navigating bustling Phuket markets. Don't miss your chance to create lasting memories in a corner of the world designed to inspire and amaze!
Bali, Indonesia
Featured Resort: Bayshore Villas, Candi Dasa
Bali, often called the "Island of the Gods," is a captivating destination where vibrant culture and stunning natural beauty intertwine. From its lush green rice paddies and volcanic mountains to its pristine white-sand beaches, the island offers a feast for the senses. Immerse yourself in a world of ancient temples, colorful festivals, and warm, welcoming people for a truly unforgettable and exotic escape.
Great Barrier Reef, Australia
Featured Resort: Blue Lagoon Resort, Trinity Beach
Tucked between two lush, green headlands, Trinity Beach is a tranquil tropical paradise with a laid-back, village-like atmosphere. Its golden crescent of sand is lined with palm and coconut trees, offering the perfect spot to relax while enjoying the gentle lapping of the Coral Sea. This stunning coastal escape provides a convenient gateway to two World Heritage wonders: the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest.
Phuket, Thailand
Featured Resort: Grand Kata VIP Hotel, Kata Beach
Kata Beach offers a quintessential tropical escape with a touch of authentic Thai charm. The beach's clear, turquoise waters are perfect for swimming and a variety of watersports, from surfing during the monsoon season to snorkeling around the small island offshore. Lined with palm trees and a relaxed, village-like atmosphere, Kata Beach provides a beautiful and exotic setting to soak up the sun and savor delicious local cuisine.
Starting bid
A Taste of Ancient History, Seaside Bliss, and Italian Charm!
6 Nights, Up to 2 Guests
Where ancient history and coastal beauty create the perfect backdrop for adventure, you and a loved one can embark on a spectacular 6-night journey to your choice of three breathtaking destinations: the historic wonders of Napoli and Pompeii, the sun-drenched shores of the Costa del Sol, or the enchanting Isle of Sicily. Each trip includes a captivating tour, allowing you to delve into the rich culture and stunning landscapes of your chosen destination. Don't miss your chance to create lasting memories in the heart of the Mediterranean!
Explore Napoli, Italy
Featured Resort: Hotel San Francesco Al Monte
Enjoy an All-Day Journey Through the Ancient Preserved City of Pompeii!
Napoli, Italy, is a captivating city filled with history, art, and incredible cuisine, especially its famous pizza. Just a short trip away lies Pompeii, an ancient Roman city frozen in time!
Enjoy Costa del Sol
Featured Resort: Sahara Sunset by Diamond Resorts
Set Sail for a Sunset Cruise on a Sailboat with Snacks and Drinks!
Costa del Sol, located in southern Spain, boasts sunny beaches, vibrant resorts, and picturesque towns. Famous for its Mediterranean climate, it offers a mix of culture, nightlife, golf courses, and stunning coastal views!
The Isle of Sicily Awaits!
Featured Resort: NH Catania Parco Degli Aragonesi
Enjoy a full-day tour of Mt. Etna and Taormina village from Catania!
Sicily, Italy's largest island, is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. With ancient ruins, beautiful beaches, Mount Etna, and unique cuisine, it offers a captivating blend of natural beauty and historical significance.
Starting bid
Mediterranean Magic
A Taste of Ancient History, Seaside Bliss, and Italian Charm!
6 Nights, Up to 2 Guests
Where ancient history and coastal beauty create the perfect backdrop for adventure, you and a loved one can embark on a spectacular 6-night journey to your choice of three breathtaking destinations: the historic wonders of Napoli and Pompeii, the sun-drenched shores of the Costa del Sol, or the enchanting Isle of Sicily. Each trip includes a captivating tour, allowing you to delve into the rich culture and stunning landscapes of your chosen destination. Don't miss your chance to create lasting memories in the heart of the Mediterranean!
Explore Napoli, Italy
Featured Resort: Hotel San Francesco Al Monte
Enjoy an All-Day Journey Through the Ancient Preserved City of Pompeii!
Napoli, Italy, is a captivating city filled with history, art, and incredible cuisine, especially its famous pizza. Just a short trip away lies Pompeii, an ancient Roman city frozen in time!
Enjoy Costa del Sol
Featured Resort: Sahara Sunset by Diamond Resorts
Set Sail for a Sunset Cruise on a Sailboat with Snacks and Drinks!
Costa del Sol, located in southern Spain, boasts sunny beaches, vibrant resorts, and picturesque towns. Famous for its Mediterranean climate, it offers a mix of culture, nightlife, golf courses, and stunning coastal views!
The Isle of Sicily Awaits!
Featured Resort: NH Catania Parco Degli Aragonesi
Enjoy a full-day tour of Mt. Etna and Taormina village from Catania!
Sicily, Italy's largest island, is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. With ancient ruins, beautiful beaches, Mount Etna, and unique cuisine, it offers a captivating blend of natural beauty and historical significance.
With three years to plan your trip, this package offers unparalleled flexibility and a lifetime of unforgettable adventures. Whether you choose the captivating golden beaches of Costa del Sol, the historic allure of Napoli and Pompeii, or the enchanting Isle of Sicily, your dream getaway is just a reservation away!
Starting bid
Imagine an elegant European escape where you choose your dream destination—be it the enchanting landscapes of Ireland, the rolling hills of Tuscany, or the sun-covered shores of Costa del Sol. Whether you’re planning a joyful family adventure, a memorable getaway with friends, or a romantic retreat, this package offers an unparalleled travel experience with three full years to plan. Each destination promises an abundance of activities, rich cultural discoveries, and breathtaking scenery, ensuring that your European vacation will be an experience you cherish forever.
Castlemartyr Resort (County Cork, Ireland) – 2 Bedroom Residence up to 4 Guests
Stay in a 2-bedroom self-catering condo that accommodates up to 4 guests, providing a tranquil escape in serene surroundings.
Nestled in some of Ireland's most stunning scenery & located next to the ruins of an 800-year-old castle, you’ll be immersed in the rich history of this remarkable location. No trip to Ireland is complete without visiting the famed Blarney Stone located just under an hour’s drive away from the resort!
Borgo di Colleoli Resort (Tuscany, Italy) – 2 Bedroom up to 6 Guests
Relax in a spacious 2-bedroom condo that accommodates up to 6 guests (4 adults and 2 children)
In the heart of Tuscany, this destination is the perfect setting for wine tasting, where you can savor the rich flavors of local vineyards. You might explore exhilarating activities such as truffle hunting, mountain biking, Vespa tours, and more, all set against the backdrop of Tuscany’s rolling hills.
Club Marbella by Crown Resorts (Costa del Sol, Spain) – 2 Bedroom up to 6 Guests
Enjoy a 2-bedroom condo that comfortably hosts up to 6 guests (4 adults and 2 children), providing the perfect base for your Costa del Sol adventure.
Enjoy the sun-drenched shores of Costa del Sol, where beautiful golden beaches stretch as far as the eye can see. Just minutes from the historic Marbella Old Town, this destination invites you to discover the rich culture, vibrant nightlife, and charming streets of one of Spain’s most famous coastal towns.
Embark on an adventure you'll cherish forever. Whether you choose Ireland, Tuscany, or Costa del Sol, an unforgettable getaway is just a reservation away—and with three years to travel, there’s no rush, only the thrill of anticipation!
Starting bid
Discover Ireland's Wild Beauty and Timeless Charm!
7 Nights, Up to 6 Guests
Immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of Ireland with this exquisite vacation package! Perfect for families, friends, or a romantic retreat, this offer provides seven nights of luxury and adventure, with the flexibility to travel to your escape over the next three years. Explore the rolling green hills, historic castles, and vibrant culture of Ireland, ensuring an unforgettable experience for up to six guests.
County Cork, Ireland
Featured Resort: Castlemartyr Resort
County Cork is a breathtaking landscape where the rugged beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way meets charming, colorful towns and ancient castles. This expansive region, from the lively city of Cork to the secluded coastal peninsulas, offers a vibrant tapestry of culture, history, and stunning scenery. Here, you can kiss the Blarney Stone, explore charming fishing villages, and savor fresh seafood while surrounded by the rich heritage and legendary warmth of Ireland.
Dublin Area, Ireland
Featured Resort: Knightsbrook Golf Resort & Spa
The Dublin area is a captivating landscape where the bustling energy of Ireland’s capital seamlessly blends with the wild beauty of its surrounding countryside. Discover a world of scenic coastal villages and dramatic cliff walks just a short trip from the city center, offering a perfect escape to nature. This vibrant region presents a unique mix of ancient Viking history and modern-day charm, making for a truly wonderful and exotic Irish experience.
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate family adventure! With our “Ultimate Family Destination” package, you can select your dream vacation spot from stunning options like Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, Orlando, or Freeport. Imagine sun-drenched beaches, thrilling theme parks, serene lakesides, and tropical escapes—all available for up to six guests. Enjoy seven nights of fun and relaxation with the flexibility to travel over the next three years, ensuring a perfect fit for your schedule and desires.
Hawaii
Featured Resort: Kahana Villa Resort (Maui, Hawaii)
Discover the timeless allure of Hawaii, a volcanic archipelago where each island offers a distinct and breathtaking paradise. From the lush, dramatic cliffs of Kauai, the iconic beaches of Maui, the bustling energy of Oahu, and the fiery landscapes of the Big Island, a world of adventure awaits.
Lake Tahoe Resort Area
Featured Resort: Tahoe Beach & Ski Club
Lake Tahoe is a breathtaking alpine lake where the clearest, most vibrant blue waters are cradled by the majestic snow-capped peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountains. This one-of-a-kind destination offers a perfect blend of high-altitude adventure and lakeside tranquility, with opportunities for everything from skiing to kayaking.
Orlando, Florida
Featured Resort: Westgate Lakes Resort
Orlando is a vibrant playground where a world of fantasy and adventure comes to life in spectacular fashion, from the magic of Walt Disney World to the thrills of Universal Studios. Beyond the legendary theme parks, this southern wonderland offers a blend of world-class dining, spectacular shows, and unique entertainment that promises an unforgettable escape for every traveler.
Freeport, Bahamas
Featured Accommodations: Island Seas Resort
Freeport is a tropical playground where the vibrant culture of The Bahamas meets pristine, sun-kissed beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters. Beyond its famous golden shores, the island offers a unique blend of natural and man-made wonders, from exploring one of the world's largest underwater cave systems to immersing yourself in the lively atmosphere of the Port Lucaya Marketplace.
Seize this incredible opportunity to indulge in adventure and relaxation, all while enjoying the flexibility of planning your dream escape over the next three years. Don’t miss out on making your ultimate family getaway a reality!
Starting bid
7 Nights, 6 Guests
Fabled 40 Shades of Green, or Relax on Hawaii's World Famous Beaches
Castlemartyr Resort - County Cork, Ireland
• Some of Ireland's Most Beautiful Scenery
• Luxury Self Catering 2 Bedroom Condo (Up to 4 Guests)
• Sits Adjacent to the Ruins of an 800 Year Old Castle
Knightsbrook Resort - Near Dublin, Ireland
• Hotel of the Year - 2019
• 4 Star Resort - Meath, Ireland (45 Minutes from Dublin City Centre)
• Luxury Self Catering - 3 Bedroom Condo (Up to 6 Guests)
• 186 Acre Expansive 18-hole Championship Golf Course
Kahana Villa Resort (Maui, Hawaii)
• Whale Watching
• World Class Dining
• 2 Bedroom Condo Accommodations (Up to 6 Guests)
• Options on Kauai, Oahu, Big Island, and Maui
Starting bid
A Dazzling Contrast of Volcanic Vistas and Arctic Wonder!
7 Nights, Up to 6 Guests
Embrace the ultimate getaway with our "Fire and Ice" package, where the world is your playground. Choose your dream destination and explore at your leisure, whether you’re drawn to the sun-soaked beaches of Costa del Sol and the Canary Islands or the cool, invigorating landscapes of Finland and Sweden. Enjoy seven nights of luxury, accommodating up to six guests. This is your opportunity to bask in the warmth of tropical paradise or immerse yourself in the crisp, invigorating charm of Nordic wonders. With up to three years to travel, the world is your oyster!
Pisterinniemi, Finland
Featured Resort: Holiday Club Katinkulta
Escape to Pisterinniemi, Finland, where the untouched wilderness invites you to reconnect with nature. Explore serene lakes by kayak, hike through ancient forests, and witness the mesmerizing dance of the Northern Lights. Discover a tranquil paradise perfect for your next unforgettable adventure, where every moment is a chance to breathe in the crisp, clean air and let your worries drift away.
Sälen, Sweden
Featured Resort: Skistar Vacation Club Timmerbyn
Sälen is a quintessential winter wonderland where vast, snow-covered mountains provide endless slopes for every kind of skier, from gentle family hills to challenging descents. Beyond the thrill of the slopes, this charming resort area offers a perfect blend of exhilarating adventure and cozy Swedish hospitality, creating an unforgettable experience in the heart of nature.
Costa del Sol, Spain
Featured Resort: Club Marbella by Crown Resorts
The Costa del Sol is a vibrant Spanish paradise where sun-drenched shores and azure Mediterranean waters meet a coastline dotted with charming whitewashed villages. Beyond the golden beaches, you can immerse yourself in rich Andalusian culture, savoring delicious tapas and experiencing the lively, rhythmic soul of southern Spain.
Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain
Featured Resort: Cala Blanca
Uncover the stunning diversity of Gran Canaria, where golden beaches meet dramatic volcanic landscapes. Hike through lush pine forests, explore charming villages, and bask in the year-round sunshine. From vibrant city life to tranquil natural parks, this island offers an adventure for every traveler. Experience the unique blend of African and European cultures that makes Gran Canaria an unforgettable destination.
Starting bid
Fire and Ice
A Dazzling Contrast of Volcanic Vistas and Arctic Wonder!
7 Nights, Up to 6 Guests
Embrace the ultimate getaway with our "Fire and Ice" package, where the world is your playground. Choose your dream destination and explore at your leisure, whether you’re drawn to the sun-soaked beaches of Costa del Sol and the Canary Islands or the cool, invigorating landscapes of Finland and Sweden. Enjoy seven nights of luxury, accommodating up to six guests. This is your opportunity to bask in the warmth of tropical paradise or immerse yourself in the crisp, invigorating charm of Nordic wonders. With up to three years to travel, the world is your oyster!
Pisterinniemi, Finland
Featured Resort: Holiday Club Katinkulta
Escape to Pisterinniemi, Finland, where the untouched wilderness invites you to reconnect with nature. Explore serene lakes by kayak, hike through ancient forests, and witness the mesmerizing dance of the Northern Lights. Discover a tranquil paradise perfect for your next unforgettable adventure, where every moment is a chance to breathe in the crisp, clean air and let your worries drift away.
Sälen, Sweden
Featured Resort: Skistar Vacation Club Timmerbyn
Sälen is a quintessential winter wonderland where vast, snow-covered mountains provide endless slopes for every kind of skier, from gentle family hills to challenging descents. Beyond the thrill of the slopes, this charming resort area offers a perfect blend of exhilarating adventure and cozy Swedish hospitality, creating an unforgettable experience in the heart of nature.
Costa del Sol, Spain
Featured Resort: Club Marbella by Crown Resorts
The Costa del Sol is a vibrant Spanish paradise where sun-drenched shores and azure Mediterranean waters meet a coastline dotted with charming whitewashed villages. Beyond the golden beaches, you can immerse yourself in rich Andalusian culture, savoring delicious tapas and experiencing the lively, rhythmic soul of southern Spain.
Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain
Featured Resort: Cala Blanca
Uncover the stunning diversity of Gran Canaria, where golden beaches meet dramatic volcanic landscapes. Hike through lush pine forests, explore charming villages, and bask in the year-round sunshine. From vibrant city life to tranquil natural parks, this island offers an adventure for every traveler. Experience the unique blend of African and European cultures that makes Gran Canaria an unforgettable destination.
Seize this extraordinary opportunity to indulge in the perfect mix of warmth and chill, adventure and relaxation. Secure your dream escape today and embark on a journey that will create memories to last a lifetime!
Starting bid
Escape to Costa del Sol, Spain! Enjoy a memorable 7-night getaway for up to 4 guests, with flexibility to travel within 3 years. Immerse yourselves in the stunning beauty, rich history, and vibrant culture of one of Spain’s most celebrated coastal destinations.
Culinary Delights
Savor local specialties from fresh seafood to authentic tapas at world-class dining venues.
Cultural Riches
Explore the impressive Gibralfaro Castle and discover the birthplace of legends like Picasso and Antonio Banderas.
Endless Adventures
Experience thrilling activities such as sailing, paddleboarding, and jet skiing, or relax on beautiful golden beaches.
Featured Resort: Crown Resorts at Club Marbella
Crown Resorts at Club Marbella is a family-friendly aparthotel located in Mijas, Spain, near the beaches of the Costa del Sol. It is well-equipped with amenities for a relaxing and active holiday, featuring multiple swimming pools (both indoor and outdoor), a health club, a spa with a sauna and hot tub, and sports facilities like squash and mini-golf. Its suburban location provides a tranquil base with easy access to nearby towns like Marbella and Fuengirola.
This getaway is perfect for families and friends to connect and create lasting memories in the enchanting Costa del Sol!
Starting bid
Golden Ticket - Prime
Choose the Vacation of Your Dreams!
7 Nights, Up to 4 Guests
Imagine a getaway where your family's dreams become reality, filled with joy, excitement, and moments you'll cherish forever. With The Golden Ticket, you can enjoy 7 incredible nights for up to 4 guests in one of five fantastic destinations: Orlando, Branson, Palm Springs, Lake Tahoe, or Costa del Sol, Spain! Each location promises unique adventures and lasting memories for the whole family.
Orlando, Florida
Featured Accommodation: Westgate Lakes Resort
Dive into the heart of theme park magic! Enjoy easy access to world-famous attractions like Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, and the enchanting Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Explore all that Orlando has to offer and create unforgettable family moments!
Branson, Missouri
Featured Accommodation: Westgate Branson Woods Resort
Discover the live entertainment capital! The Branson Area offers a wide array of entertainment, from music and comedy to magic and acrobatics. Explore stunning nearby natural beauty, including the Ozark Mountains and pristine lakes, offering outdoor adventures for everyone.
Palm Springs, California
Featured Accommodation: Indian Palms Intervals
Soak up the sunshine in this desert oasis! Enjoy stunning mountain views, world-class golf courses, and a relaxed, vibrant atmosphere. Explore the unique mid-century modern architecture, ride the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, and discover the natural beauty of the surrounding desert landscape.
Lake Tahoe, Nevada
Featured Accommodation: Tahoe Beach & Ski Club
Experience year-round beauty and adventure! From the crystal-clear waters perfect for boating and swimming in the summer to the snowy slopes ideal for skiing and snowboarding in the winter, Lake Tahoe offers something for every season. Enjoy breathtaking scenery and create lasting memories.
Costa del Sol, Spain
Featured Accommodation: Crown Resorts at Club Marbella
Escape to the stunning "Coast of the Sun"! Enjoy beautiful beaches, delicious Mediterranean cuisine, and a rich cultural heritage. Explore charming towns, relax by the sea, and create unforgettable European memories with your family.
The Golden Ticket - Prime offers a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to bond, explore, and enjoy incredible experiences together. Don't miss your chance to embark on an unforgettable journey to one of these amazing destinations!
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the idyllic charm of Freeport, Bahamas, where azure waters and endless sunshine set the stage for a perfect tropical retreat. Imagine yourself basking in the golden sunshine and gentle ocean breeze as you unwind for seven blissful nights with accommodations for up to four guests. Whether you’re seeking adventure or relaxation, this idyllic escape offers something for everyone. Dive into crystal-clear waters, bask by the pool, or explore the stunning natural beauty of the Bahamas. With up to three years to travel, your ultimate island adventure is just moments away!
Featured Resort: The Marlin at Taino Beach
Nearby Attractions:
Starting bid
Apple iPad Mini – Compact Power, Endless Possibilities 128GB
Take innovation on the go with the Apple iPad mini, a sleek and portable tablet designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. Featuring an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, this all-screen device delivers stunning visuals whether you’re streaming, browsing, or creating.
Powered by the A17 Pro chip, the iPad mini handles everything from everyday multitasking to demanding apps with lightning speed and efficiency. It also supports the latest Apple Intelligence features, giving you smarter, faster, and more intuitive performance at your fingertips.
Lightweight and compact, the iPad mini slips easily into a backpack, tote, or purse—making it the perfect companion for travel, work, or play.
✨ A powerful device in a perfectly portable package!
Starting bid
Score big while supporting a great cause! Bid on an official Seattle Seahawks football, complete with a Certificate of Authenticity—a perfect collector’s item for any 12th Man fan.
Whether you’re adding to your sports memorabilia collection or gifting it to the biggest Seahawks fan you know, this item is sure to be a winner. 💙💚
🔥 Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Seahawks pride!
Place your bids now and help us support scholarships and community programming through the Golden 22 Foundation.
Starting bid
Tribute to James A. Washington – Original Painting (c. 2020)
Celebrate the legacy of one of the Pacific Northwest’s most influential artists with this striking original painting, created around 2020 in honor of renowned local sculptor James A. Washington. Known for his powerful works that explored themes of spirituality, humanity, and the natural world, Washington’s art left an indelible mark on the region’s cultural landscape.
This piece serves as a heartfelt homage, reflecting both the inspiration of Washington’s vision and the enduring impact of his contributions to the arts. A meaningful addition for collectors and art enthusiasts alike, it not only enhances any collection but also honors the spirit of creativity and community that Washington championed.
✨ A rare opportunity to own a work inspired by one of our most celebrated local artists.
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One Household Membership – Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium
Make every visit an adventure with one household membership to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, WA! This membership offers unlimited admission for an entire year, giving you the chance to explore the zoo and aquarium as often as you’d like.
Meet amazing animals—from tigers, red wolves, and polar bears to sharks, sea turtles, and stingrays—while enjoying hands-on experiences, seasonal events, and exclusive member benefits. With exhibits that inspire wonder and highlight vital conservation efforts, every visit is both fun and meaningful.
✨ One member in the household will enjoy a full year of wildlife, learning, and adventure!
✨ A wild adventure awaits—right in your own backyard!
Starting bid
SIMREX Drone With Camera 1080P for Kids And Adults, RC Quadcopter with Altitude Hold, Mini Drone With One Key Start, Waypoint Fly, Headless Mode, 3D Flip, 3 Speeds, Remote Control Drone for Beginners
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JBL Tune 510BT - Bluetooth headphones with up to 40 hours battery, microphone for call, foldable and comfortable, Android and iOs compatible (White)
Starting bid
Tacoma Art Museum – Dual Membership for Two
Celebrate creativity all year long with a Dual Membership for Two at the Tacoma Art Museum. This membership offers unlimited free admission for two adults to explore TAM’s world-class exhibitions, including an impressive collection of Northwest art, Western American art, and the world’s largest public collection of Dale Chihuly glass.
Members also enjoy special perks such as invitations to exhibition previews, discounts on programs and events, savings in the Museum Store, and reciprocal admission privileges at partner museums nationwide.
✨ The perfect gift for art lovers who want inspiration, connection, and access to Tacoma’s vibrant arts community.
Starting bid
🐾 Woodland Park Zoo Adventure for Four! 🦒
Experience a wild day of fun and discovery at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle! This raffle prize includes admission for four guests to explore award-winning exhibits, up-close animal encounters, and breathtaking habitats from around the world.
Stroll through the African Savanna, journey to the Tropical Rain Forest, and meet some of the zoo’s most beloved residents—including lions, penguins, and giraffes. Perfect for families, couples, or a day out with friends!
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Discover the wonders of the deep right here in the Pacific Northwest. From playful sea otters to mesmerizing jellyfish, the Seattle Aquarium offers an unforgettable experience for all ages. Perfect for a family outing, date day, or a fun adventure with friends—bid now and make a splash with this ocean-themed adventure!
Starting bid
Tacoma Little Theatre – Live Theatre Experience
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of culture and entertainment at Tacoma Little Theatre, one of the oldest community theatres in the United States. Since 1918, this historic gem has been bringing stories to life on stage through exceptional performances, talented local artists, and a deep commitment to the arts.
From beloved classics to bold new works, each production promises to inspire, entertain, and connect audiences of all ages. With your tickets, you’ll experience the magic of live theatre in an intimate setting right in the heart of Tacoma.
✨ A perfect night out for theatre lovers and supporters of the arts.
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