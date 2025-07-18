Golden Apple Educator Awards Gala 2025

Premium seating table for 8, exclusive professional photos of your group at the event, a 30 second business/personal marketing video, a featured article in InfinityPlus magazine, and more! This sponsorship will cover a full school year of tutoring and mentoring for two (2) 1st-4th grade students in the Longview area.
Special seating table for 8, recognition (company logo) on ex-large banner at event entrance and two yard signs along venue driveway, and included in sponsor "thank you" at event, on Facebook, and in print. This sponsorship will cover a full school year of tutoring and mentoring for a (1) 1st-4th grade students in the Longview area.
4 general admission tickets, and included in sponsor "thank you" at event, on Facebook, and in print. This sponsorship will cover a full semester of a school year of tutoring and mentoring for one (1) 1st-4th grade student in the Longview area.
2 general admission tickets and included in sponsor "thank you" at event, on Facebook, and in print. This sponsorship will cover half a semester of a school year of tutoring and mentoring for one (1) 1st-4th grade students in the Longview area.
Recognition (company logo) on one yard sign along venue driveway. Admission tickets NOT included.
Each admission ticket comes with access to the special cocktail hour, access to the main event, dinner, and 2 drink tickets
Additional drink tickets can be purchased at the event at $10 per ticket, or 4 for $30.
