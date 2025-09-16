Golden Donor Sponsorship -$3000

$3,000

Support BAXTALY NFP at the Golden Donor level and receive an unforgettable gift in return: a 4-night, all-inclusive Caribbean getaway for 2 (valued at $1,995).


💎 Your Sponsorship Includes:

    •    Recognition as a Golden Donor Sponsor helping fund empowerment programs for women.

    •    A luxury Caribbean vacation package for two adults:

    •    4 nights at an all-inclusive beachfront resort in Punta Cana, Cancun, or Riviera Maya.

    •    All meals, drinks, and activities included.

    •    Valid for 2 years — book when the time is right.


✨ Why Golden Donors Matter

Your $3,000 sponsorship doesn’t just send you on a trip — it keeps BAXTALY alive. It covers essential nonprofit expenses and helps us host retreats, workshops, and empowerment circles that transform lives.


🌸 Sanctified. Empowered. Divine. 🌸


Thank you for becoming a Golden Donor and helping us create a future where women everywhere are uplifted.

