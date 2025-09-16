Golden Donor Sponsorship -$3000

Support BAXTALY NFP at the Golden Donor level and receive an unforgettable gift in return: a 4-night, all-inclusive Caribbean getaway for 2 (valued at $1,995).
💎 Your Sponsorship Includes:
• Recognition as a Golden Donor Sponsor helping fund empowerment programs for women.
• A luxury Caribbean vacation package for two adults:
• 4 nights at an all-inclusive beachfront resort in Punta Cana, Cancun, or Riviera Maya.
• All meals, drinks, and activities included.
• Valid for 2 years — book when the time is right.
✨ Why Golden Donors Matter
Your $3,000 sponsorship doesn’t just send you on a trip — it keeps BAXTALY alive. It covers essential nonprofit expenses and helps us host retreats, workshops, and empowerment circles that transform lives.
🌸 Sanctified. Empowered. Divine. 🌸
Thank you for becoming a Golden Donor and helping us create a future where women everywhere are uplifted.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!