Golden Eagle Rugby 2026 Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A truly historic collectible, signed by two of rugby’s greatest legends, Richie McCaw and Dan Carter.
As captain of the New Zealand All Blacks, McCaw led his side to back-to-back victories at the Rugby World Cups in 2011 and 2015, a historic achievement. Alongside him, Carter cemented his legacy as the highest point scorer in international test rugby, amassing an extraordinary 1,598 points in 112 test matches. This rare, signed piece captures a golden era of rugby excellence. Pair the moment with a glass of exquisite New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and take in the legacy of two icons. A highly sought-after collector’s item perfect as an unforgettable gift for a loved one, or a standout addition to your own collection.
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Springboks Jersey signed by South African legend Siya Kolisi.
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Enjoy a refined Kentucky straight bourbon that embodies patience and craftsmanship, aged for a full decade to develop its signature depth and elegance. Balanced, approachable, and quietly sophisticated, Eagle Rare is a bourbon that rewards slow sipping and thoughtful appreciation. It is the only bourbon to have won the Double Gold Medal five times.
The Romeo y Julieta Cigars brand name was inspired by Shakespeare’s famous love story Romeo and Julieta. This legendary cigar is a true staple in any smoker's humidor. Originally founded in 1875, today, the brand is one of the best-selling handmade premium cigars in the world. Sir Winston Churchill loved this brand's cigars. As a result, Romeo y Julieta renamed the signature size Churchill in his honor. Romeo and Juliet cigars offer a wide range of blends and sizes. Blend flavor profiles vary from creamy-smooth and mild to full and bold. In other words, you'll be able to find the perfect Romeo and Juliet cigars to suit your smoking needs.
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Bask in the warm, crystal-clear waters of the Dominican Republic with an unforgettable 4-night, 5-day escape in a stunningly modern beachfront villa. Nestled north of Santo Domingo in the exclusive Las Palmeras de Cosón community, this luxurious retreat offers the perfect blend of privacy, comfort, and tropical beauty. Whether you’re soaking up the sun, enjoying the gentle sea breeze, or relaxing with family and friends, this villa experience delivers the ultimate Caribbean getaway. House is available in June, September, October and November.
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The perfect way to prepare for an evening at "Johnny's" !
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Honor a milestone in American history with this USA Rugby jersey signed by U.S. Head Coach Scott Lawrence. Whether worn with pride at the Rugby World Cup in Australia or displayed as a centerpiece in your home, it stands as a tribute to the growing legacy of rugby in the U.S. A truly meaningful keepsake, it’s the perfect gift to commemorate the 250th anniversary of our nation, while honoring the passion of the game.
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A customized set of sterling silver Elephant cufflinks, designed by Major Liam McCormick (Aka. Coach Liam). An accessory that would make even former 1st Earl Mountbatten envious. Includes a bottle of Bombay Sapphire so you too can experience what it's like to be a "Real Englishman".
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Experience one of sport’s most iconic clashes - New Zealand All Blacks vs. South Africa Springboks - in a rivalry that defines rugby greatness. Set at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on September 12, 2026, this is your chance to witness world-class intensity and tradition collide on American soil. This exclusive package includes two (2) lower bowl tickets in Section 133, putting you right in the heart of the action. Before kickoff, immerse yourself in the electric atmosphere with two (2) South Africa Braai Army tailgate passes, where passionate fans, authentic flavors, and pre-match excitement come together in true Springbok spirit.
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Indulge in an afternoon of elegance and relaxation with coffee, cakes, and personalized care provided by globally respected beautician Vanda Saitowitz. Unwind as you are treated to expert pampering, then savor a delightful pairing of unique coffees and an exquisite selection of cakes. Blending luxury with comfort, this experience offers the perfect opportunity to recharge, indulge, and enjoy a moment of refined self-care. Items include time in the Rejuvenation Room, Skin Treatments and Micro needling.
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Step onto legendary fairways with this exclusive golf outing for two at East Lake Golf Club, the historic home course of Bobby Jones. Walk in the footsteps of the pros as you enjoy a full round of golf, complete with a caddie to guide your game. Along the way, relax with drinks and conclude your experience with a well-earned lunch.
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Savor the artistry of hand-crafted agave tequila, produced from the finest farms in Mexico and personally curated by a Golden Eagle parent. Carefully selected for its quality and character, this exceptional spirit offers smooth, refined flavors that elevate any occasion. A unique and thoughtful selection, it’s the perfect way to celebrate craftsmanship, community, and a shared appreciation for the extraordinary.
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Escape to the serenity of the mountains with a 4-night, 5-day stay surrounded by the breathtaking alpine beauty of Idaho, set within the majestic Rocky Mountains. Nestled in comfort and tranquility, this getaway offers the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure, with stunning scenery in every direction. Located just 20 minutes from nearby ski slopes, and 45 minutes from Jackson Hole, it’s an ideal retreat for winter sports enthusiasts or anyone seeking fresh mountain air and peaceful surroundings.
Starting bid
Cheer on the Atlanta Braves in style with four (4) lower bowl tickets to a home game at Truist Park, offering some of the best seats in the house. Feel the energy of the crowd, enjoy unbeatable views of the action, and experience Major League Baseball at its finest. This package also includes a convenient parking pass, making your game day seamless from arrival to the final pitch. Perfect for family, friends, or entertaining clients, it’s an unforgettable day at the ballpark.
Starting bid
Delicious Tony's Impact chocolate for those who want to eat their way to doing good. Help cocoa farmers in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire buy eating their delicious chocolate this Easter.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!