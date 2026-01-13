Enjoy a refined Kentucky straight bourbon that embodies patience and craftsmanship, aged for a full decade to develop its signature depth and elegance. Balanced, approachable, and quietly sophisticated, Eagle Rare is a bourbon that rewards slow sipping and thoughtful appreciation. It is the only bourbon to have won the Double Gold Medal five times.





The Romeo y Julieta Cigars brand name was inspired by Shakespeare’s famous love story Romeo and Julieta. This legendary cigar is a true staple in any smoker's humidor. Originally founded in 1875, today, the brand is one of the best-selling handmade premium cigars in the world. Sir Winston Churchill loved this brand's cigars. As a result, Romeo y Julieta renamed the signature size Churchill in his honor. Romeo and Juliet cigars offer a wide range of blends and sizes. Blend flavor profiles vary from creamy-smooth and mild to full and bold. In other words, you'll be able to find the perfect Romeo and Juliet cigars to suit your smoking needs.