Golden Eagle Rugby Black Tie Gala Fundraiser

About this event
This ticket includes admission for ONE guest to attend the gala dinner. After completing your purchase, you will receive a confirmation email and donation receipt.
Within 10 days, you will receive an email with menu selections so you can choose your preferred dinner options ahead of the event. Table assignments will be provided upon arrival.
This ticket includes admission for two guests to attend the gala dinner. After completing your purchase, you will receive a confirmation email and donation receipt.
Within 10 days, you will receive an email with menu selections so you can choose your preferred dinner options ahead of the event. Table assignments will be provided upon arrival.
Tickets for 1 current player and 1 parent to attend
Sponsor a current Golden Eagle Player to attend this event.
This ticket includes admission for ten guests seated at a single table at the gala dinner. After completing your purchase, you will receive a confirmation email and charitable donation receipt.
Within 10 days, you will receive an email with menu selections, allowing you to choose your preferred dinner options in advance. Table assignments and seating details will be provided upon arrival at the event.
This ticket includes admission for eight guests seated at a single table at the gala dinner. After completing your purchase, you will receive a confirmation email and charitable donation receipt.
Within 10 days, you will receive an email with menu selections, allowing you to choose your preferred dinner options in advance. Table assignments and seating details will be provided upon arrival at the event.
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