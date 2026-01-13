Golden Eagle Fundraising

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Golden Eagle Fundraising

About this event

Golden Eagle Rugby Black Tie Gala Fundraiser

130 W Paces Ferry Rd NW

Atlanta, GA 30305, USA

Single ticket (1 Ticket)
$650

This ticket includes admission for ONE guest to attend the gala dinner. After completing your purchase, you will receive a confirmation email and donation receipt.

Within 10 days, you will receive an email with menu selections so you can choose your preferred dinner options ahead of the event. Table assignments will be provided upon arrival.

Pair of tickets (2 Tickets)
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes admission for two guests to attend the gala dinner. After completing your purchase, you will receive a confirmation email and donation receipt.

Within 10 days, you will receive an email with menu selections so you can choose your preferred dinner options ahead of the event. Table assignments will be provided upon arrival.

Parent and Player
$825
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Tickets for 1 current player and 1 parent to attend

Sponsor a Player Ticket
$200

Sponsor a current Golden Eagle Player to attend this event.

10 Top Table
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket includes admission for ten guests seated at a single table at the gala dinner. After completing your purchase, you will receive a confirmation email and charitable donation receipt.

Within 10 days, you will receive an email with menu selections, allowing you to choose your preferred dinner options in advance. Table assignments and seating details will be provided upon arrival at the event.

8 Top Table
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket includes admission for eight guests seated at a single table at the gala dinner. After completing your purchase, you will receive a confirmation email and charitable donation receipt.

Within 10 days, you will receive an email with menu selections, allowing you to choose your preferred dinner options in advance. Table assignments and seating details will be provided upon arrival at the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!