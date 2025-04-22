LA Ignite The Flame Auction 2025

Two (2) bottles, of Pino Noir, created by Father John Wines in conjunction with Stephen Tomasin during his 2025 CARE Project. The Greenwood Ridge vineyard is a gem located West of the Anderson Valley. Pinot was planted in the early 1990s replacing the Riesling and Merlot originally planted by Tony Husch in the late 1960s. We started producing this wine in 2015, and it is one of the most beautiful places in the county. The vines grow along a ridgetop only three miles from the Pacific Ocean. Because of the uniqueness of this part of the Anderson Valley, it’s 200 planted acres have been awarded its own appellation, Mendocino Ridge, which is one Mendocino Ridge, which is one of America’s smallest appellations. This ridgetop sits at 1400ft (430m) elevation and its soils are a mix of sandy loam and clay. The high elevation is cooler than most Anderson Valley locations but is also protected from frost because of its proximity to the ocean and the constant wind that brings a fresh pacific breeze to shore. With its peaks resting above the fog line, the grapes are protected from excessive moisture, but receive enough water to be dry farmed. The clones are a mix of Dijon and Wadenswil clones grown on a variety of rootstocks. Unfortunately the vineyard was lost in 2018, making the vintages we captured truly a limited edition of one of our favorite expressions to date! Greenwood Ridge’s extreme climate gives this wine an unparalleled natural acidity balanced by a remarkably smooth texture. The aroma carries plenty of red fruits with earthy and herbaceous undertones. It holds a lush and balanced tannin structure with medium to medium-plus body and a long, fruit driven finish. This wine will age beautifully and we look forward to continuing to drink it as it matures.

Two (2) bottles, of Pino Noir, created by Father John Wines in conjunction with Stephen Tomasin during his 2025 CARE Project. The Greenwood Ridge vineyard is a gem located West of the Anderson Valley. Pinot was planted in the early 1990s replacing the Riesling and Merlot originally planted by Tony Husch in the late 1960s. We started producing this wine in 2015, and it is one of the most beautiful places in the county. The vines grow along a ridgetop only three miles from the Pacific Ocean. Because of the uniqueness of this part of the Anderson Valley, it’s 200 planted acres have been awarded its own appellation, Mendocino Ridge, which is one Mendocino Ridge, which is one of America’s smallest appellations. This ridgetop sits at 1400ft (430m) elevation and its soils are a mix of sandy loam and clay. The high elevation is cooler than most Anderson Valley locations but is also protected from frost because of its proximity to the ocean and the constant wind that brings a fresh pacific breeze to shore. With its peaks resting above the fog line, the grapes are protected from excessive moisture, but receive enough water to be dry farmed. The clones are a mix of Dijon and Wadenswil clones grown on a variety of rootstocks. Unfortunately the vineyard was lost in 2018, making the vintages we captured truly a limited edition of one of our favorite expressions to date! Greenwood Ridge’s extreme climate gives this wine an unparalleled natural acidity balanced by a remarkably smooth texture. The aroma carries plenty of red fruits with earthy and herbaceous undertones. It holds a lush and balanced tannin structure with medium to medium-plus body and a long, fruit driven finish. This wine will age beautifully and we look forward to continuing to drink it as it matures.

More details...