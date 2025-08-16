Golden Elite Parent Club, Inc.

Golden Elite Parent Club, Inc.

Golden Elite Tamale/Salsa Sale

Bean Regular
$15

Handmade mildly spiced tamales made with pinto beans, masa, lard, peppers, spices, and love

Bean Spicy
$15

Handmade spicy tamales made with pinto beans, masa, lard, hot peppers, more spices, and love

Pork Regular
$15

Handmade mildly spiced tamales made with pork shoulder, masa, lard, peppers, spices, and love

Pork Spicy
$15

Handmade spicy tamales made with pork shoulder, masa, lard, hot peppers, more spices, and love

Chicken Regular
$15

Handmade mildly spiced tamales made with chicken thighs, masa, lard, peppers, spices, and love

Chicken Spicy
$15

Handmade spicy tamales made with chicken thighs, masa, lard, hot peppers, more spices, and love

Salsa Verde- Mild
$13

1 quart

Made with tomatillos, mild spices, and love

Salsa Verde- Spicy
$13

1 quart

Made with tomatillos, peppers with a little kick, spices, and love

Salsa Verde- Hot
$13

1 quart

Made with tomatillos, hot peppers, spices, and love

Salsa Roja- Mild
$13

1 quart

Made with red tomatoes, mild spices, and love

Salsa Roja- Spicy
$13

1 quart

Made with red tomatoes, peppers with a little kick, spices, and love

Salsa Roja-Hot
$13

1 quart

Made with red tomatoes, hot peppers, spices, and love

