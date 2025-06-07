Golden Fields Farmer's Market

Homemade Pickles item
Homemade Pickles
$8.99
Discover the deliciousness of our Handmade Pickles, brimming with homemade pickles crafted from fresh, organically grown cucumbers, aromatic mustard seeds, and a medley of fragrant herbs. This jar of tangy goodness is perfect for adventurous snacking or enhancing your favorite dishes with a burst of flavor. Every bite reflects our commitment to quality and natural ingredients.
Giardiniera item
Giardiniera
$8.99
Experience the delightful crunch and tang of our Homemade Giardiniera. Giardiniera is an Italian specialty, made of a medley of pickled vegetables, preserved in vinegar & oil, and flavored with herbs and spices. It's a flavorful and crunchy snack, appetizer, or condiment that can be enjoyed on its own or added to other dishes. This exquisitely crafted jar features a vibrant medley of pickled bell peppers, crisp celery, tender cauliflower, and crunchy carrots. Ideal for enhancing any meal with a burst of flavor and color. 
Zanahorias en Escabeche item
Zanahorias en Escabeche
$8.99
Indulge in the handcrafted essence of our Homemade Pickled Carrots. Mexican pickled carrots, known as "zanahorias en escabeche," are a popular dish in Mexican cuisine. They are made by pickling carrots in a flavorful brine, using vinegar, water, salt, sugar, and herbs, with the addition of jalapeños for a spicy kick. Each vegetable is grown on our farm, and meticulously preserved to capture the ultimate tangy homemade flavor. Perfect for enhancing salads, sandwiches, or as a gourmet snack, these jars are a must-have for any culinary enthusiast.
