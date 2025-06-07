Golden Fields Farmer's Market

Discover the deliciousness of our Handmade Pickles, brimming with homemade pickles crafted from fresh, organically grown cucumbers, aromatic mustard seeds, and a medley of fragrant herbs. This jar of tangy goodness is perfect for adventurous snacking or enhancing your favorite dishes with a burst of flavor. Every bite reflects our commitment to quality and natural ingredients.
Discover the deliciousness of our Handmade Pickles, brimming with homemade pickles crafted from fresh, organically grown cucumbers, aromatic mustard seeds, and a medley of fragrant herbs. This jar of tangy goodness is perfect for adventurous snacking or enhancing your favorite dishes with a burst of flavor. Every bite reflects our commitment to quality and natural ingredients.
Giardiniera
$8.99
Experience the delightful crunch and tang of our Homemade Giardiniera. Giardiniera is an Italian specialty, made of a medley of pickled vegetables, preserved in vinegar & oil, and flavored with herbs and spices. It's a flavorful and crunchy snack, appetizer, or condiment that can be enjoyed on its own or added to other dishes. This exquisitely crafted jar features a vibrant medley of pickled bell peppers, crisp celery, tender cauliflower, and crunchy carrots. Ideal for enhancing any meal with a burst of flavor and color.
Experience the delightful crunch and tang of our Homemade Giardiniera. Giardiniera is an Italian specialty, made of a medley of pickled vegetables, preserved in vinegar & oil, and flavored with herbs and spices. It's a flavorful and crunchy snack, appetizer, or condiment that can be enjoyed on its own or added to other dishes. This exquisitely crafted jar features a vibrant medley of pickled bell peppers, crisp celery, tender cauliflower, and crunchy carrots. Ideal for enhancing any meal with a burst of flavor and color.
Zanahorias en Escabeche
$8.99
Indulge in the handcrafted essence of our Homemade Pickled Carrots. Mexican pickled carrots, known as "zanahorias en escabeche," are a popular dish in Mexican cuisine. They are made by pickling carrots in a flavorful brine, using vinegar, water, salt, sugar, and herbs, with the addition of jalapeños for a spicy kick. Each vegetable is grown on our farm, and meticulously preserved to capture the ultimate tangy homemade flavor. Perfect for enhancing salads, sandwiches, or as a gourmet snack, these jars are a must-have for any culinary enthusiast.
Indulge in the handcrafted essence of our Homemade Pickled Carrots. Mexican pickled carrots, known as "zanahorias en escabeche," are a popular dish in Mexican cuisine. They are made by pickling carrots in a flavorful brine, using vinegar, water, salt, sugar, and herbs, with the addition of jalapeños for a spicy kick. Each vegetable is grown on our farm, and meticulously preserved to capture the ultimate tangy homemade flavor. Perfect for enhancing salads, sandwiches, or as a gourmet snack, these jars are a must-have for any culinary enthusiast.