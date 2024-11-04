Southern Oregon Aspire Inc

Hosted by

Southern Oregon Aspire Inc

About this event

Golden Gala Sponsorship—SO Aspire

203 SE 9th St

Grants Pass, OR 97526

Title Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Speech Segment During Event (3-5 Min)
• Verbal Recognition During Event
• Logo Included on All Event Marketing Materials
• Table for (8) Attendees at Gala

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Verbal Recognition During Event
• Logo Representation on Event Web-Page and Program
• Table for (8) Attendees at Gala

Awards Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Verbal Recognition During Awards
• Logo Representation on Event Web-Page and Program
• Table for (8) Attendees at Gala

Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Table Sign with Logo
• Logo Representation on Event Web-Page and Program
• Table for (8) Attendees at Gala

Add a donation for Southern Oregon Aspire Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!