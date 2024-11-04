Golden Gala Sponsorship—SO Aspire

Hosted by
About this event
• Speech Segment During Event (3-5 Min)
• Verbal Recognition During Event
• Logo Included on All Event Marketing Materials
• Table for (8) Attendees at Gala
• Verbal Recognition During Event
• Logo Representation on Event Web-Page and Program
• Table for (8) Attendees at Gala
• Verbal Recognition During Awards
• Logo Representation on Event Web-Page and Program
• Table for (8) Attendees at Gala
• Table Sign with Logo
• Logo Representation on Event Web-Page and Program
• Table for (8) Attendees at Gala
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!